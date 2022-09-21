Lang gives Red Wolves an all-purpose threat

Arkansas State’s Johnnie Lang Jr. tries to elude a Memphis defender during Saturday’s game in Memphis.

 Joe Murphy photo

JONESBORO — Few players in the Football Bowl Subdivision have produced more all-purpose yards than Arkansas State senior running back Johnnie Lang Jr. through three weeks of the 2022 season.

Lang ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference and fourth in FBS after three games with an average of 177 all-purpose yards per game. He gained 197 all-purpose yards in the Red Wolves’ 44-32 loss Saturday at Memphis, including career highs in receiving (63) and kickoff return (93) yardage.

A-State Football

Opponent: Old Dominion

Site: S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944), Norfolk, Va.

Kickoff: 5 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 1-2, 0-0 SBC; ODU 1-2, 0-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

