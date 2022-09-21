Lang gives Red Wolves an all-purpose threat

JONESBORO — Few players in the Football Bowl Subdivision have produced more all-purpose yards than Arkansas State senior running back Johnnie Lang Jr. through three weeks of the 2022 season.
Lang ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference and fourth in FBS after three games with an average of 177 all-purpose yards per game. He gained 197 all-purpose yards in the Red Wolves’ 44-32 loss Saturday at Memphis, including career highs in receiving (63) and kickoff return (93) yardage.
Northwestern’s Evan Hill, Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders and South Florida’s Brian Battle are the only FBS players averaging more all-purpose yards than Lang, who is ASU’s primary kickoff and punt return specialist as well as the Red Wolves’ No. 1 running back.
“There’s no surprise that Johnnie is having the year that he’s had, because he’s worked so hard in the offseason,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “As you guys all know, he’s as humble of a person as there is. He’s never forgot where he’s come from. He’s always got a smile on his face and you talk about a person who has gratitude to be able to play football every day, it’s Johnnie Lang.”
Lang rushed for a career-high 124 yards in the season opener against Grambling State. He finished that game with 227 all-purpose yards, the fifth-highest single-game total in FBS this season.
Last Saturday, Lang had 41 yards on 10 carries against Memphis along with six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for a two-point conversion.
Senior quarterback James Blackman found Lang alone out of the backfield on a 27-yard touchdown reception that tied the game with 4:22 remaining.
“When you’re an athlete and can make different plays for your team out of the backfield, you just add a piece to the puzzle. I was happy I could get that done for my team,” Lang said. “It was a great pass from James and they were in man coverage. We took advantage and capitalized off that play.”
Jones said Lang has developed into a complete player for his position.
“We talk about how there’s a difference between a rusher and a running back. You can go recruit a rusher and all they can do is run the ball,” Jones said. “Johnnie’s really turned into a complete running back. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, we can put him out on the perimeter of our offense. He can block, he can pass protect. He can play fake and he can run the football. He’s playing with a level of confidence.”
Lang spent four seasons at Iowa State before transferring to ASU last year, when he started three games for the Red Wolves. He also established himself as the team’s punt returner and had a 63-yard return for a touchdown against Tulsa.
Punt return opportunities have been limited so far – Lang has two for 19 yards – but he has 242 yards on 10 kickoff returns. He had four returns for 93 yards against Memphis, with a long of 35.
“You’ve got to secure the catch first,” Lang said. “I’m just looking for leverage, just being an athlete and going to make a play regardless of the situation whether it’s punt return, kick return. It’s just going out there and showcasing and doing what we’re taught in practice.”
Jones said Lang changed his body composition over the offseason.
“We do before and after pictures, and from when he arrived here to where he is now, he doesn’t even look like the same person. That doesn’t happen without putting in the hard work,” Jones said. “First of all, he’s changed his muscle mass and he’s changed his body composition. He’s much, much stronger. He’s in much, much better shape. Like I challenged him in training camp, ‘Can you run a kickoff back 40 yards and get in and have a run for 20 and then a run for 10, and not have to come out?’ I think his stamina has improved. His vision and being disciplined in his run reads continues to improve and get better, and I think overall speed, he’s one of the individuals who has improved the most in terms of his speed on our football team too.”
Lang pointed to team involvement when asked where he has become a more complete player.
“Being vocal and being more around my teammates, just being around the guys, the O-line, watching film with Coach (Andy) Kwon, just being more invested in my team and the goals we’re trying to get accomplished this season,” Lang said. “That’s helped me become an overall better player and a better running back, a better person off the field and everything else. It’s bigger than just me and I understand that. I’m just heavily invested in my team.”
Holmes out
Junior offensive tackle Robert Holmes is out for the season after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter at Memphis, Jones announced Tuesday. Holmes, who transferred from Austin Peay to ASU last year, also suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the 2021 season.
“Very, very unfortunate. I love everything about Robert, he’s a son to me. He’s battled and battled and battled, worked himself back into football condition, and this is the second year in a row now he’s had a season-ending injury,” Jones said. “I feel for him. It’s very, very tough for an individual like him who has sacrificed and put so much work into it. He was actually playing the best football he’s played. It was on a play where we were pushing the pile. He was having probably the best game he’s had since he’s been here.”
Noah Smith, a 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman, replaced Holmes on Saturday and will start Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Old Dominion.
“Noah’s worked very, very hard. He had a good training camp,” Jones said. “Now it’s his opportunity and as we go, we need to continue to get even more younger players ready to go because you can never have enough depth, as we know, particularly when you look at our season. We have a long way to go before our bye week.”
ASU plays nine consecutive weeks before its open date on Nov. 5.
Asked about depth at tackle, Jones said the Red Wolves have flexibility with senior Ernesto Ramirez, who has made 17 career starts at ASU and has the capability of playing guard or tackle. Ramirez is listed as the second-team right guard.
“Then we’re into the youngsters,” Jones said. “Aleric Watson, Elijah Zollicoffer, those two individuals are the next up, so we have to continue to grow and develop. Aleric is almost up to 290 pounds and I want to say when he reported, he was about 245. That’s a commitment on his part and that’s since June, and he’s putting it on the right way.”
Three true freshmen are listed as offensive line backups on this week’s depth chart – Watson at left tackle, Chase Jessup at center and Zollicoffer at right tackle.