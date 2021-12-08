LOGAN, Utah — A 3-point basket by Kaylin Randhawa with 10 seconds to play pushed Utah State past Arkansas State for a 66-65 victory in women's basketball Wednesday night.
Utah State (5-3) won despite playing the second half with only five players. All six Aggies on the bench were ejected late in the second quarter for stepping onto the court after a collision between two players.
Four players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves (4-6), led by a career-tying 17 points from Jade Upshaw, who grabbed a career-best 7 rebounds.
Morgan Wallace notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while also moving up to ninth in program history in career rebounds (646).
Lauryn Pendleton tallied 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes, while Mailyn Wilkerson added 11 points and 4 assists. ASU shot 39.7 percent (25-63) from the field and 32.0 percent from 3-point range (8-25).
Adryana Quezada led the Aggies with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Randhawa added 15 points. Shyla Latone tallied 11 points in the first half, and Olivia Wikstrom scored 10 points. Utah State edged the Red Wolves in the rebounding column, 43-42, while forcing 21 turnovers.
Utah State opened strong, keeping the Red Wolves off the board for the final five minutes to lead 16-6 after one quarter. Upshaw heated up from long range to pull ASU back into it. She connected on three consecutive treys to put the Red Wolves ahead 28-25.
After the Aggies reclaimed a 31-29 lead, Upshaw and Faith Brantley collided for a loose ball and the Aggies received a technical foul. In the process, Utah State’s bench players were ejected. When play resumed, USU took a 33-31 lead in the waning seconds, but Mya Love knocked down a midrange jumper to end the half tied at 33-all.
Utah State opened with a free throw make to lead by one early in the third, but that was before a 15-1 run put the Red Wolves back in the driver’s seat, leading 48-35. The Aggies continued to push back, but a Wallace layup ended the quarter to give ASU a 57-47 lead into the fourth.
The Aggies heated up offensively with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 57-56. Field goals by Kiayra Ellis and Wallace once again made it a two-score contest, but Utah State found hope at the free-throw line, when Randhawa knocked down a trio of foul shots to make it 63-61 with under a minute to play.
Randhawa then hit a midrange jumper to tie it at 63 before ASU pushed back ahead by two on free throws by Wilkerson and Pendleton.
Following a missed free throw, Randhawa beat a winding-down shot clock with 10 seconds left in game time, drilling a deep 3. The Red Wolves scampered down the court with a chance to hit a buzzer-beater, but Pendleton’s short jumper was no good, giving the Aggies the home win.
ASU will take a four-game losing streak into Tuesday's home game against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.