Last-minute rally sends Bearcats past Mustangs

Brookland's Cole Kirby looks for a path around Forrest City's Melvin Shaw during Friday night's boys' basketball game at Bearcat Arena.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Homecoming included a dramatic finish by the home team Friday night at Bearcat Arena.

Down eight points with just over a minute left in the game, Brookland closed on a 10-0 run to stun Forrest City 61-59 in 4A-3 conference boys' basketball. The turnaround was so sudden, the Bearcats needed a defensive stand in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.

