Last-minute rally sends Bearcats past Mustangs

BROOKLAND — Homecoming included a dramatic finish by the home team Friday night at Bearcat Arena.
Down eight points with just over a minute left in the game, Brookland closed on a 10-0 run to stun Forrest City 61-59 in 4A-3 conference boys' basketball. The turnaround was so sudden, the Bearcats needed a defensive stand in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.
Even Brookland coach Bobby Gross was surprised that his team was able to complete an unlikely rally.
"To tell you the truth, I didn't think we would do that, but this team has shown that we can play some full court," Gross said. "I don't play it a lot because that's not just how we do it, but we can do it in spurts, and we've done it before. We've come back in some critical times."
The situation was critical for the Bearcats (17-5, 9-2 4A-3) when the Mustangs (14-10, 6-4 conference) seemingly took control with a late 3-point shooting spree.
Mykeion White and Marcus Britt Jr. made two 3s each for a 12-4 run in span of about two minutes, giving Forrest City a 57-51 lead with 1:39 remaining. Britt added two free throws for an eight-point lead with 1:05 to play.
Brookland's rally began when Masen Woodall scored in the lane with a minute to play. After a timeout, the Bearcats forced a turnover with their press and Cole Kirby followed his own miss to bring Brookland within 59-55.
White missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 34.8 seconds to play, with the Bearcats rebounding. Woodall scored while drawing White's fifth foul with 24.2 seconds to play.
Woodall missed the free throw, but Brookland's Briar Allred pulled down the rebound and was fouled while shooting. Allred made both foul shots to tie the game at 59 with 22.5 seconds to play.
Brookland stayed in its press and Woodall deflected a pass. Tyler Parham came up with the steal and passed to Matt Harrell for the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds to play.
Play was stopped when the Mustangs had the ball in the backcourt because one of the officials thought he heard a timeout call, Gross said. Forrest City inbounded again with 9.2 seconds remaining.
Unable to find a shot, the Mustangs called time with one second remaining. The inbound pass went awry, and the Bearcats recovered the loose ball as time expired.
"That was a state tournament-level game right there," Gross said. "On Homecoming, you couldn't ask for anything better."
Momentum went back and forth in the first 31 minutes of the teams' third meeting this season.
Brookland opened the game on a 17-4 run. Forrest City began to rally late in the first quarter and dominated the second, outscoring the Bearcats 17-4 to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.
The Mustangs scored the first five points of the third quarter to take their biggest lead, 36-25. Brookland came back on a 10-0 run, moving in front late in the third quarter before Forrest City scored the last three points to lead 43-41 going to the fourth quarter.
"It's such a game of runs. We started out hot and they made a run, and they pushed it out in the third. We make a run, then they push it out again," Gross said. "That's a very talented team and they're not just athletes, they're really good basketball players. Coach (Marcus) Britt is doing a great job with them."
Parham scored 18 points to lead the Bearcats, also adding five rebounds and four assists. Harrell added 14 points and five rebounds, while Kirby scored 12 points.
Allred grabbed 12 rebounds and Woodall 10 as Brookland out-rebounded Forrest City 40-25, a total that included 12 offensive rebounds. The Bearcats shot 42.6 percent from the field (20-47), while Forrest City hit 45.8 percent (22-48), including 7-of-19 from the 3-point line.
Melvin Shaw scored 18 points to lead Forrest City before fouling out with 5:49 left in the game. Britt added 16 points and Monsieur Gaines 11 for the Mustangs.
Brookland had 13 turnovers, but only four in the second half. Three of Forrest City's 11 turnovers came in the final minute of the game.
"I was proud to see us pick it up about two notches," Gross said of the final minute. "We really were playing extremely hard, people were making the perfect reads, and that's what I'm trying to get them to do, to play that hard for 32 minutes. We kind of turn it off and turn it on, and we have to be able to turn it on that long and we'll be fine."
Friday's game completed the regular-season series for the teams. Brookland won both matchups in conference play while Forrest City prevailed in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament championship game.
Gross wouldn't be surprised if the teams collide again in the 4A-3 district tournament at Trumann or the East Region tournament at Clinton.
"We've probably developed another rival," he said. "We go down there and beat them at their place, they beat us in the NEA, we come back and beat them here. I fully expect to see them again and it will be another knock-down, drag-out."
Forrest City won the junior boys' game 48-40 as E.J. Morriss scored 20 points and Kendrick Patterson added 17. Lane Webster scored 11 points and Tyson Seyler added 10 for Brookland.