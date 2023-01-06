Last-second 3 gives Mustangs NEA crown

Brookland’s Tyler Parham shoots over Forrest City’s Antonio Jordan during the first half of Wednesday night’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament Division II championship game. Forrest City won 54-50.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament concluded in memorable fashion Wednesday night.

Forrest City's Melvin Shaw drilled a 3-pointer from the wing with four seconds remaining in the Division II final to give the seventh-seeded Mustangs the lead for good in a 54-50 victory over top-seeded Brookland at First National Bank Arena.

