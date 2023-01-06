Last-second 3 gives Mustangs NEA crown

JONESBORO — The 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament concluded in memorable fashion Wednesday night.
Forrest City's Melvin Shaw drilled a 3-pointer from the wing with four seconds remaining in the Division II final to give the seventh-seeded Mustangs the lead for good in a 54-50 victory over top-seeded Brookland at First National Bank Arena.
Brookland tied the game at 50 on Briar Allred’s 3-pointer with 12.3 seconds left in the game. The Mustangs got the ball to Antonio Jordan, who dribbled into the front court and found Shaw open on the wing for the decisive 3-point basket.
“That was a big shot by Shaw. He’s been playing up and down and he came through at the right time, when we needed him the most,” Forrest City coach Marcus Britt said. “He knocked down that shot and I knew we had a cushion to try to win a ballgame.”
Brookland turned the ball over after a long inbound pass with 1.9 seconds to play. Forrest City’s Mykeion White made one of two free throws to set the final score.
Neither team led by more than five points in a matchup of 4A-3 conference rivals. The Bearcats (11-4) led by five points in the first quarter, while the Mustangs (11-10) went up by five a couple of times in the fourth quarter.
Brookland coach Bobby Gross compared the NEA final to a high-level region or state tournament game.
“I was proud of how we competed and hit some big shots. We just didn’t make a couple rotations that you have to make,” Gross said. “A team is real dangerous after you hit a big shot right at the end. Sometimes you lose your mind a little bit and forget what defense you’re in. You have to give them credit, the kid hit a big shot.”
Shaw finished with 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Jordan added 15 points for the Mustangs.
Playing in its first NEA Tournament since 1997, the Mustangs celebrated their first on-court championship in the event. Logan Dungan, who keeps tournament records, said Forrest City was awarded the 1982-83 tournament title when Jonesboro had to forfeit.
Seeded seventh, the Mustangs have faced a challenging schedule that included North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Blytheville, Farmington and Lake Hamilton, among others. Brookland defeated Forrest City 53-46 when the teams met in a regular-season game in December.
“We harp on discipline and playing hard for 32 minutes. I think that kind of showed tonight,” Britt said. “We got the win, and I’m happy and excited. It’s good for Forrest City to win the NEA tournament title. Hopefully we’ll be back next year.”
Matt Harrell scored 16 points to lead Brookland. Tyler Parham and Cole Kirby added 10 points each.
The Bearcats played without senior center Masen Woodall, who sat out because of a bone bruise in his heel. Woodall scored 17 points in the teams’ first meeting last month.
“He probably could have went tonight, but with us playing Thursday-Saturday-Monday, it wasn’t worth it. We had to save him," Gross said. "We had to do what was right for him and right for us. I loved how some other guys had to compete and step up. We needed to see that with a guy down.”
Harrell’s late 3 gave Brookland a 12-7 lead to end the first quarter. The Bearcats kept a narrow lead for most of the second quarter, which ended with Brookland ahead 21-20.
Forrest City took its first lead of the second half, 28-25, on Shaw’s 3 at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter. Harrell’s 3 tied the game at 32, but Marcus Britt Jr. hit two free throws after a technical foul and Jordan scored as Forrest City took a 36-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter. Shaw’s 3 gave Forrest City a 43-38 lead with 3:40 to play, but Allred answered with a 3 for Brookland at the 2:42 mark.
Shaw scored with 1:54 remaining, only to see Parham drive for a basket on the other end. Marcus Britt Jr. hit a 3 with 1:28 remaining, giving Forrest City a 48-43 lead, and the Bearcats lost the ball on an offensive foul.
After a timeout, Brookland forced a turnover and Harrell hit a 3 with 55 seconds to play, shaving Forrest City’s lead to 48-46. The Mustangs missed a shot and Harrell made one of two foul shots with 24 seconds to play.
Jordan’s free throws gave the Mustangs a 50-47 advantage with 20.1 seconds to play, setting up the game-ending sequence.
“It was a dogfight throughout that whole entire game. Brookland’s a good team,” Britt said. “Believe or not, we’re going to see those guys like three or four times. I always show high respect to the coaching staff, they get those boys well prepared.”
NEA Division II boys
All-tournament team: Tyler Parham, Brookland; Antonio Jordan, Forrest City; Mykeion White, Forrest City; Waylon Tackett, Tuckerman; Eli Tackett, Tuckerman; Dony Childs, Marked Tree; Jack Edwards, Buffalo Island Central; Cooper Rabjohn, Rector; Weston Honeycutt, Westside; Jayce Couch, Corning; Kylan Crite, Newport; Matt Harrell, Brookland; Brayeson Timms, Riverside; Cole Kirby, Brookland; Marcus Britt Jr., Forrest City.
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: Newport.