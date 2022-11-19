SAN MARCOS, Texas — Arkansas State's last opportunity to salvage a road victory during the 2022 football season only produced more frustration for the Red Wolves.
Texas State's Seth Keller kicked a 29-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in Saturday's game, giving the Bobcats a 16-13 victory.
Keller’s game-winning field goal came after ASU's Dominic Zvada made a 23-yard field goal to tie the game at 13 with 31 seconds to play. Starting at their 32-yard line with 26 seconds to go, the Bobcats (4-7, 2-5 Sun Belt) moved to the ASU 12-yard line with five seconds remaining.
Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher, playing against his former team, was 3-of-3 passing for 45 yards in the quick drive and the Red Wolves (3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt) were also penalized for roughing the passer. After a pair of timeouts, Keller’s kick went through the uprights.
"We left too many big plays out there and when you don't make plays, it allows your opponent to hang around and then it becomes a one-possession game, and that's what it came down to," ASU head coach Butch Jones said. "But at the end of the game, it starts with me and it's inexcusable. We have to get the game to overtime.
"We find different ways in critical moments of the game to not execute. That's something we have to continue to grow, elevate, continue to recruit, all the above, and be better for it. Just disappointed in our lack of execution, especially in critical moments of the game."
ASU went 0-6 on the road this season and is 1-11 away from home in Jones' two seasons as head coach. The Red Wolves will finish without a road victory for the first time since 2007.
Saturday's game became the fourth this season where the Red Wolves have lost after leading in the fourth quarter. ASU was outscored 13-3 in the final 15 minutes Saturday and has been outscored 106-52 in the fourth quarter for the season.
"It's our team learning you've got to make critical plays at critical moments in the game and it's not just in the fourth quarter. It's a cumulative effect even from the first quarter to the second quarter into the third quarter," Jones said. "We didn't make the plays that we needed to, to win the football game."
Hatcher and Lincoln Pare, two former Red Wolves who transferred to Texas State before this season, helped the Bobcats produce 340 total yards. Hatcher was 23-of-36 passing for 196 yards, while Pare carried the football 19 times for 75 yards and Texas State's lone touchdown.
ASU quarterback James Blackman was 22-of-40 for 237 yards and a touchdown. The Red Wolves produced just 54 yards rushing as a team, finishing under 100 for the fifth time in six games.
Pare ran for 33 yards in Texas State's game-opening 69-yard drive. Keller kicked a 25-yard field goal with 9:14 left in the first quarter, giving the Bobcats their only points of the first three periods. Texas State failed to score on its next nine possessions.
ASU drove 73 yards late in the first half to take a 7-3 lead. Blackman's 26-yard touchdown pass to Johnnie Lang put the Red Wolves on the scoreboard with 24 seconds left in the first half.
The Red Wolves moved just enough after taking over at their 44 in the third quarter for a long field goal opportunity. Zvada converted from 56 yards to give ASU a 10-3 lead.
Starting at its 34 with 2:44 left in the third quarter, Texas State drove 66 yards in 11 plays to tie the score. Pare scored on a 2-yard run with 12:25 left in the game.
ASU's next drive ended at the Texas State 35 when Blackman's pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-6 with 9:02 to go. The Bobcats drove 33 yards before Keller kicked a 49-yard field goal for a 13-10 lead with 3:17 to play.
Texas State gained 106 of its 340 yards in the fourth quarter.
"When you look at their scoring drives, it's a byproduct of everything we've talked about. When we struggle defensively, it's when we don't tackle," Jones said. "We started not wrapping up, not moving our feet. We started lunging where for three and a half quarters, I thought we tackled fairly well."
Lang's 37-yard kickoff return allowed ASU to start its next drive at the Bobcats' 41. Freshman Daverrick Jenkins caught a 31-yard pass from Blackman on fourth-and-9, putting the Red Wolves on the 9-yard line.
A 5-yard run by Lang put ASU on the 4-yard line. A pass completion to Seydou Traore resulted in a 1-yard loss and Blackman's third-down pass to Lang fell incomplete, forcing the Red Wolves to settle for Zvada's game-tying field goal.
ASU will close the season next Saturday against Troy at Centennial Bank Stadium, where kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The visiting Trojans (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) can seal a place in the Sun Belt championship game with a victory.
"It's all about our seniors and it's one last opportunity for this football team. It's another opportunity for a lot of youngsters," Jones said. "We traveled, I believe, 47 first and second-year players, so it's another opportunity for them to continue to grow and get better and move forward for next year."