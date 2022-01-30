CONWAY, S.C. — Arkansas State's perimeter shooting made the difference in the final three minutes Saturday afternoon.
The Red Wolves turned a late four-point deficit into a five-point lead over Coastal Carolina by hitting three 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. A couple of free throws and a dunk just before the buzzer capped ASU's 73-66 victory in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball.
ASU (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) finished the game on a 13-2 run to earn a split of its two-game road swing.
"I thought we were very organized towards the end of the game," ASU head coach Mike Balado said during his postgame interview on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network. "We had one shot clock violation that bothered me, but the rest of the time I thought we got looks that we wanted."
The Red Wolves finished with a season-high 11 3-pointers against the Chanticleers (12-9, 4-5), who entered the game with the Sun Belt's best 3-point field goal percentage defense.
Sophomore guard Caleb Fields, one of four Arkansas State players to score in double figures, came up big down the stretch, posting eight of his 12 points over the final 2:26.
With ASU trailing 64-60 and 2:26 remaining in the game, Fields connected on his first of two makes from beyond the arc to get the Red Wolves back within one. Following a defensive stop, redshirt freshman guard Malcolm Farrington hit a 3 on the ensuing possession for the last of the day's 18 lead changes.
Fields came up with a steal and rattled home another 3 to give the Red Wolves a two-possession lead, 69-64, at the 1:01 mark. He capped an 11-0 run with a pair of free throws with 38 seconds left on the clock, extending the margin to 71-64.
Two days earlier, Fields finished 0-for-9 from the field in ASU's 61-54 loss at Appalachian State.
"He was locked in today. I never worry about Caleb, especially when he's so down on himself for playing bad in the last game," Balado said. "He puts a lot of blame on himself, which I don't want him to do, but he always comes back and responds. Every time he's not played well, he's always come back and responded, so I knew he would make some big plays for us."
Second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier led ASU with a game-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds to collect his ninth straight double-double. Redshirt freshman guard Avery Felts posted a career-tying 13 points, while senior guard Marquis Eaton matched Fields’ total with 12.
Balado said Felts took what the defense gave him while hitting 5-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.
"We went with him down the stretch because we know that he can make shots, make free throws and guard," Balado said. "I was really happy with him. He had a great weekend and so did Malcolm."
Although Coastal Carolina outrebounded Arkansas State 38-32, the Red Wolves finished with four more steals, two more assists and got 12 more points from their bench.
The game was tightly contested throughout as the largest lead for both teams reached just seven points. The first half alone included seven ties and nine lead changes and ended with Coastal Carolina holding a slight 35-33 advantage.
The Chanticleers also had four players score in double figures, including guard Ebrima Dibba with a team-high 16 points.
ASU finished the weekend in second place in the Sun Belt standings, although the Red Wolves are even with league leader Appalachian State (14-9, 8-2) in the loss column.
Arkansas State returns home for its next two games. The Red Wolves host Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by next Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette at 4 p.m.