JONESBORO — Tyler Parham made two free throws with 35 seconds remaining to give Brookland the lead and the Bearcats held on for a 62-61 victory over Nettleton in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday at Raider Gym.
David York scored 24 points to lead the Bearcats (2-2), followed by Parham with 12 and Aidan Roberson with 10. DaVares Whitaker scored 27 points to lead Nettleton, while Andre Davis and Taylor Smith added 12 each for the Raiders (3-2).
Brookland built a 19-14 lead in the first quarter. The Raiders rallied to lead 33-32 at halftime before the Bearcats came back to take a 51-48 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Nettleton won the junior boys’ game 38-23 and the seventh-grade game 38-33.
Melbourne 54,
Nettleton 49
MELBOURNE — Kenley McCarn scored 44 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, to lift Melbourne to a 54-49 victory over Nettleton in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Nettleton (3-1) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. Melbourne rallied for a 42-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Briley Pena finished with 16 points and five assists for Nettleton. McKenzie Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Diamond Kimble added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Westside 71,
Mammoth Spring 46
JONESBORO — Westside dominated the second half Tuesday night to pull away for a 71-46 victory over Mammoth Spring in senior boys’ basketball.
The Warriors (4-0) outscored the Bears 41-20 in the second half, including a 22-10 advantage in the third quarter for a 52-36 lead.
Spencer Honeycutt scored 19 points to lead Westside. Tanner Darr added 18 points and Lukas Kaffka finished with 10 for the Warriors.
Gavin Boddie scored 17 points and Andrew Jones chipped in with 10 for Mammoth Spring (6-6).
Westside won the junior boys’ game 48-43, led by Weston Honeycutt with 28 points and J.J. Slater with 10.
Mammoth Spring 85,
Westside 22
JONESBORO — Brynn Washam scored 25 points Tuesday night as Mammoth Spring routed Westside 85-22 in senior girls’ basketball.
Four more players scored in double figures for the Lady Bears (10-2). Chevelle Graves added 15 points, Laney Young 12, Megyn Upton 11 and Sara Crowe 10.
Rector 75, Trumann 65
RECTOR — Cooper Rabjohn scored 23 points Tuesday to lead Rector to a 75-65 victory over Trumann in senior boys’ basketball.
Kameron Jones had a double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Cougars (3-1). Trey Horton scored 11 points.
Ja’Quavious Love scored 24 points and Azani Smith finished with 17 for Trumann.
Rector won the junior boys’ game 42-39.
Sloan-Hendrix 54,
Highland 45
IMBODEN — Luke Murphy scored 17 points and grabbed six steals Tuesday night to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 54-45 victory over Highland in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox and Cade Grisham added 12 points each for the Greyhounds (9-1).
Sloan-Hendrix remained unbeaten in junior boys’ basketball, improving to 10-0 with a 47-41 victory. Karson Roark scored 22 points and added seven steals for Sloan-Hendrix, while Hudson Rorex added 12 points and Braxton Wall finished with 10.