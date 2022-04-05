Late goal sends Blazers past Bearcats

BROOKLAND — Logan Scott scored late in Monday’s game to send Valley View to a 3-2 victory over Brookland in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer at Jordan’s Stadium.
The Blazers (8-2-1, 2-0 conference) led 2-0 at halftime. Gregory Vanderbilt opened the scoring on a corner kick when the ball was not cleared and he one-touch volleyed it into the net.
Eight minutes later, Scott would take a corner and send the ball to the back post, where Zac Reese was there to finish for a 2-0 Blazer lead.
Gabe Guimond and Ayden Stinnett scored for Brookland (7-4-1, 1-1 conference) within a four-minute span in the second half, tying the match 2-2. Scott would set up for another corner and this time put it in himself, giving the Blazers the lead for good.
Layne Rains had four saves in goal for the Blazers.
Valley View opened conference play last Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Heber Springs. Jose Mendoza scored two goals, while Edgar Ruiz and Branson Southard had a goal and assist each. Vanderbilt and Wyatt Oldham each recorded an assist, with Rains coming up with four saves in goal.
Valley View 6, Brookland 3
BROOKLAND — Valley View scored the first three goals of the second half Monday and went on to defeat Brookland 6-3 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Valley View’s Ellie Higgins started the scoring off with a penalty kick after Mallory Welch beat her defender and drew a foul in the box. Brookland’s Abbi Brookreson scored the first of her three goals late in the half as the teams went to halftime tied 1-1.
The Lady Blazers (4-9, 2-0 conference) started the second half scoring when Welch put a cross in the box that was deflected in for an own goal 15 minutes into the half. Two minutes later, Micah McMillan would put a rebound in to make it 3-1.
With nine minutes to play, Welch one-touched a pass from Josie Hargis for a goal. Brookreson answered with a quick goal to pull the Lady Bearcats (7-2, 1-1 conference) back within 4-2.
Elizabeth Becklund scored for Valley View with five minutes to play. Brookreson scored the third goal for a hat trick with two minutes to play, but the Lady Blazers’ Emi Grace Powell scored the final goal in the final minute.
Valley View’s Molly Findley had two saves in goal.
The Lady Blazers opened 4A-North play last Thursday with a 6-0 rout of Heber Springs. Higgins, Becklund and Welch had one goal and one assist each, while McMillan had an assist in her first game all season. Morghan Weaver scored twice and Hargis added a goal. Findley and Ally Holland had two saves each.
Valley View lost 6-0 Friday at Jackson, Mo., and 6-0 Saturday at Cape Girardeau, Mo., Notre Dame. Findley had 10 saves against Jackson. Against Cape Notre Dame, Findley and Holland had six and five saves, respectively.