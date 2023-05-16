Late goal sends Harrison past Valley View

Valley View’s Micah McMillan (1) races past Harrison’s Charlize Adamos to gain possession of the ball during the second half of Saturday’s Class 5A girls’ state soccer semifinal at Central Dealerships Stadium. Harrison won 2-1 to earn a trip to the state championship game in Conway.

JONESBORO — Valley View and Harrison battled evenly for more than 70 minutes in Saturday’s Class 5A girls’ state soccer semifinal before the Lady Goblins made the play that made the difference.

Two Lady Blazers and a Lady Goblin collided as they pursued the ball about 12 yards in front of the goal. Harrison’s Rylee Myers sprinted into the box and punched the loose ball into the open net with 9:36 remaining, scoring the goal that gave the Lady Goblins a 2-1 victory at Central Dealerships Stadium.

