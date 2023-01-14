Late rally falls short as A-State tumbles 61-58

Arkansas State’s Terrance Ford Jr. (11) shoots over Texas State’s Davion Sykes during the first half of Thursday’s game. Ford scored 15 points to lead the Red Wolves in a 61-58 loss to the Bobcats.

JONESBORO — The first game of Arkansas State’s home stand offered no relief for the struggling Red Wolves.

ASU’s losing streak in men’s basketball reached four games with Thursday’s 61-58 loss to Texas State at First National Bank Arena. A couple of late 3-pointers gave the Bobcats just enough cushion to hold off the Red Wolves, who face Southern Miss today at 2 p.m.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Southern Miss

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-9, 1-4 SBC; USM 14-4, 3-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: USM, 14-13

Last meeting: ASU, 78-71, 2003-04

