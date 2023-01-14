Late rally falls short as A-State tumbles 61-58

JONESBORO — The first game of Arkansas State’s home stand offered no relief for the struggling Red Wolves.
ASU’s losing streak in men’s basketball reached four games with Thursday’s 61-58 loss to Texas State at First National Bank Arena. A couple of late 3-pointers gave the Bobcats just enough cushion to hold off the Red Wolves, who face Southern Miss today at 2 p.m.
Coach Mike Balado said the Red Wolves (9-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) just need to keep working and block out distractions as they seek answers.
“They have to understand they’re going through some major adversity right now. They have to learn how to deal with it and they have to learn how to stay poised, stay within themselves and not stray away,” Balado said after Thursday’s loss. “We have to be more connected, we have to continue to talk about that because it’s not even about basketball. It’s about guys not believing.
“I thought in the huddle tonight when I was talking to them, I thought they believed, I really did. When you don’t come out with a victory, it affects your character, it affects your ego. We just have to continue to stay focused and not let it deter us.”
ASU led for less than five minutes Thursday against Texas State (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt). The Bobcats led throughout the second half of their 12th victory over the Red Wolves in the last 13 meetings, although the score remained close at the game’s deliberate pace.
Back-to-back dunks by Izaiyah Nelson brought ASU within 53-50 with 4:13 remaining. Nelson blocked Nate Martin’s layup attempt on Texas State’s next possession, but the Red Wolves were unable to control the rebound.
ASU’s Terrance Ford Jr. deflected the ball as the shot clock wound down, with Texas State’s Tyrel Morgan grabbing the loose ball on the wing. Morgan drilled a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer, giving his team a 56-50 lead with 3:23 to play.
Forward Markise Davis jumped and raised his arm in an attempt to defend Morgan, who is 3-for-26 (.115) from the 3-point line this season.
“It was like a scramble situation and somebody fell in front of me, so I couldn’t get to him quick enough. He’s not a shooter anyway,” Davis said. “When that went in, when a non-shooter makes a shot like that in a big moment, it’s just like, ‘Dang.’ But it’s OK, we just have to move past it.”
With the score 56-51, Texas State guard Mason Harrell hit a step-back 3 with 1:38 left in the game and three seconds on the shot clock, giving his team an eight-point lead.
Balado said he was proud of the Red Wolves’ effort.
“Even though the outcome didn’t go the way we wanted, I thought they brought a lot of energy, especially on the defensive end, got a ton of deflections,” Balado said. “We did a good job in the first half on a couple of their guards, especially Harrell. The second half, they made a couple of shots where we played great defense to the end of the shot clock.
“A guy hits a 3, he shoots 20 percent from 3 and it goes in, and Mason Harrell hits a tough one. We’re at a point where we don’t have the luxury to make a lot of mistakes. I’ve said that before. I don’t think we made a lot tonight, but I think the ones that we made, we capitalized on. We have to continue to do a better job there.”
The Red Wolves made the last minute of the game interesting.
Omar El-Sheikh’s rebound basket brought ASU within 59-53 with 45.6 seconds to play. Texas State turned the ball over against the press and Caleb Fields made two free throws with 35.6 seconds to go as the Red Wolves crept within four points.
Morgan sank one of two free throws with 21.3 seconds left and, after ASU’s Avery Felts missed a 3, Harrell hit one of two with 6.9 seconds remaining to give the Bobcats a 61-55 lead.
Ford drilled a 3 with 2.1 seconds remaining and, after a timeout, came up with a steal on a long inbound pass. ASU called time with 0.7 seconds on the clock, but Caleb Fields’ three-quarter-court heave was well short at the buzzer.
Ford produced 15 points and five steals to lead the Red Wolves, followed by Fields and Davis with 13 points each. ASU shot 40.4 percent from the field and had 14 turnovers, 11 in the first half.
El-Sheikh added eight points and nine rebounds despite playing less than 17 minutes because of foul trouble.
“Offensively we continue to struggle a little bit with guys shooting the ball. I’m very proud of Terrance and the way he came out and played as a freshman,” Balado said. “He’s done that already multiple times this year. I think if Omar stays out of foul trouble, it’s a completely different game as well. He only played five minutes in the first half.”
Harrell scored 15 points to lead Texas State, which earned its third consecutive road victory. The Bobcats shot 45.5 percent from the field, including 50 percent (10 of 20) in the second half.
There were eight lead changes and five ties in the first half. ASU led by four early, but Texas State scored the last four points for a 28-24 advantage at intermission.
The Bobcats led by as many as 10 points early in the second half before the Red Wolves closed the gap.
Balado said he’s glad to have a quick turnaround for today’s game against the Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-2 conference). “When you don’t have a lot of time to either praise yourself or sulk, you just have to turn around and concentrate on the next game,” he said.
ASU’s next three home games are against the teams with the best overall records in the Sun Belt. After facing Southern Miss today, the Red Wolves tangle with Louisiana-Lafayette (13-4, 3-2 conference) on Jan. 19 and Marshall (14-4, 3-2) on Jan. 21.
“You have to protect your home court. That’s two already that we haven’t won at home in conference play,” Balado said. “I go back to their effort (Thursday). Their effort was good. They played their butts off, but we have to capitalize when we have opportunities and we have to make sure defensively we’re as perfect as possible.
“We just need to continue to do that in the next practice and worry about the next game. We definitely need to get one here.”