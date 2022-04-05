BROOKLAND — An 11-run seventh inning lifted Brookland to an 18-13 victory over Highland and a split of their 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Monday.
Highland won the first game 10-3 and held a 13-7 lead in the nightcap before Brookland, the visiting team on the scoreboard in the second game, roared back in the seventh inning.
The Lady Bearcats (3-7, 3-3 conference) finished with 17 hits in the second game. Madison Wooldridge was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Brianna Patterson also belted two doubles as part of a 3-for-5, two-RBI, two-run performance.
Bella Byerly was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored; Ashlyn McNeese was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored; Nicole Flowers homered and drove in two runs while scoring twice; Taylor Reed was 3-for-4 with two RBIs; Avery Toombs and Emily Willett drove in one run each; and Jazlyn Baker scored twice.
Flowers, McNeese and Willett drove in one run each in the first game.
Nettleton 19, Manila 1
JONESBORO — Nettleton hammered out 25 hits Monday during a 19-1 rout of Manila in high school softball.
Kate Golden finished with three hits, including a double and a triple, while driving in four runs for the Lady Raiders (7-6). Ramsey Crum, Acelen Hart, Becca Tibbs, Sydney Huntsman and Hannah Marsico also had three hits each, while Mekenzie Racy, Teagan Weaver and Gracelynn Pagan had two hits each.
Hart pitched all five innings, giving up two hits and one run while striking out three and walking one. The Lady Raiders did not commit an error.
Westside 7, BIC 2
MONETTE — Westside scored four runs in the third inning Monday and went on to defeat Buffalo Island Central 7-2 in high school softball.
Jada Diaz belted a two-run double in the Lady Warriors’ big third inning, which snapped a 2-2 tie. Diaz finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Abby Manley belted a two-run home run in the first inning and finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Westside (10-3). Rachel Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double, while Lexi Engle tripled and drove in a run.
Gracie Landreth pitched three innings, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out four batters. Manley pitched four scoreless innings for the victory, holding striking out eight batters while allowing one hit.
Trumann 7, Gosnell 4
GOSNELL — Kaydence Jones was 3-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday as Trumann defeated Gosnell 7-4 in high school softball.
Jones drove in three runs and scored twice while stealing two bases. Lindie Barnes was also 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Karsen Overshine was 2-for-3; Catoria Addison was 2-for-3; Ellisabeth Holladay was 2-for-4; and Kayla Reyes scored twice for the Lady Wildcats.
Mekenzy McGuire earned the pitching victory and Tiara Postell picked up the save.
EPC 16, Marked Tree 0
MARKED TREE — Keegan McCorkle pitched a no-hitter Monday as East Poinsett County defeated Marked Tree 16-0 in high school softball.
McCorkle struck out eight batters over four innings and walked only one. She also had two hits, including a home run during a five-run fourth inning.
Terrin Powell was 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning. Kelly Ann Lucas had two hits, including an RBI double, and had three of nine stolen bases for EPC (15-1). Brinley Brewer also had two hits.
Rector 5-7, Riverside 2-2
RECTOR — Rector kept its 2A-3 conference softball record perfect Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Riverside.
The Lady Cougars (10-1, 6-0 conference) won the first game 5-2 and the second 7-2.