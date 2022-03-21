JONESBORO — Manila coach Lee Wimberley enjoyed Saturday night’s Sun Senior Classic boys’ all-star basketball game along with the fans at First National Bank Arena.
“That was entertaining,” Wimberley said after his White team earned a 112-105 victory over the Blue team. “Somebody said something to me about calling timeout and I went, ‘I’m just having fun watching. I’m not going to ruin it.’”
All 20 players in the game scored and eight reached double figures as the Class of 2022 produced another high-scoring contest in the Sun Senior Classic, which is sponsored by Central Dealerships. Saturday's game was the third consecutive in the event where both teams topped the century mark.
The game was tied at 99 with less than four minutes remaining before Quion Williams and Amarion Wilson, two of the stars on Jonesboro’s Class 5A state championship team, combined for 10 of the White team’s final 13 points.
Williams hit one of two free throws for a 100-99 lead with 3:13 remaining. He scored on his team's next possession, too, but the White team's lead was only 102-101 before Wilson sank a 3-pointer with 2:02 to play.
The White team came up with a defensive stop and Paragould's Isaiah Jackson converted a three-point play for a 108-101 advantage with 1:21 remaining. A Williams dunk off Wilson's lob pass with 27.3 seconds remaining gave the White squad a 110-103 lead.
“We never could get over the hump. We got tied a couple of times and we had a couple of good looks at the basket,” said Nettleton’s Bubba Deaton, who coached the Blue team. “I thought if we ever got the lead we might win, but what an experience for these kids. I got to coach three of mine, got to watch another one play, and all those kids on our team are great kids and they’ve had fun.”
Jackson, a 6-7 forward for the White team, earned MVP honors after scoring 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. He also finished with five rebounds and two steals.
“It was a lot of fun, one of the most fun games I’ve played all year,” Jackson said. “I enjoyed playing with all this talent and all these stars.”
Wimberley was impressed with Jackson when Manila faced Paragould early in the season and again in the Sun Senior Classic.
“I talked to his dad the other night at practice and asked him how many (college) offers he had, and he said he didn’t really have any solid ones yet,” Wimberley said. “That blows my mind because he was a man against us in the first game of the year and then seeing him the other night in practice, I was like, ‘Man.’ Williams (Baptist) came over to watch practice and they were interested immediately.
“He’s phenomenal around the basket. He’s got great footwork, his ball fakes are on point and he gets people in the air, and he makes his free throws. You do that, you’re going to be a really good player.”
Williams, an Oklahoma State signee who was the Class 5A state tournament MVP, put on a strong all-around performance with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Wimberley said Williams could have scored any time he wanted.
“He was just having fun, having a blast. He was distributing the ball,” Wimberley said. “At the end of the game we called the one timeout and I said, ‘No more threes unless it’s a kick-out three, so let’s start attacking the glass.’ When I said that, he started attacking the glass, and nobody is going to keep him out of the paint.”
Wilson, who hit three 3s, finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Osceola's Daylen Love added 17 points and nine rebounds for the White team a week after helping the Seminoles win the Class 3A state title. Valley View's Connor Tinsley added nine points on three 3s.
Jonesboro's Jesse Washington led the Blue squad with 27 points, also adding four rebounds and two steals. After coaching against Washington in the 5A-East, Deaton enjoyed watching the Jonesboro star play for the Blue team.
“I told him I was tired of looking at him, but it was nice to have him on my side,” Deaton said. “He’s such a phenomenal player. I don’t know why he’s not signed anywhere, it’s mind boggling, but he’s had a great career.”
Nettleton's DaVares Whitaker added 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Blue team. Walnut Ridge's Ty Flippo contributed 12 points and seven assists; Ridgefield Christian's Noah Stracener scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds; and Marked Tree's Itavious Nesbitt and Nettleton's Brandon Anderson scored nine points each.
Whitaker, Anderson and Stracener helped the Blue team to a 47-42 edge in rebounds. Nettleton’s J.T. Turner, a late addition to the White roster, had a game-high eight assists to finish within one of the Sun Senior Classic record.
Wimberley, who also coached in the 2013 Sun Senior Classic, said Saturday’s game was a great experience.
“You’ve got a kid like Amarion who was out here talking the whole time on defense. I swear, he was directing all five of them on defense and it’s phenomenal to watch stuff like that,” Wimberley said. “You get to watch kids really enjoy it. They were cutting up with each other, no pressure on them, just being kids and having fun.”
White 112, Blue 105
Blue;24;28;26;27—105
White;27;34;28;23—112
BLUE (105)
Davis 3 0-1 7, York 1 2-3 4, Whitaker 6 0-0 14, Flippo 6 0-0 12, Anderson 3 2-2 9, Washington 11 2-2 27, Whitehead 2 0-0 5, Nesbitt 4 1-2 9, Hollister 3 0-0 8, Stracener 5 0-0 10. Totals 44 7-10 105.
WHITE (112)
Williams 7 1-5 17, Wilson 6 1-2 16, Honeycutt 3 0-0 7, Baltimore 1 0-0 3, Jackson 10 3-4 26, Love 5 6-6 17, Baltz 4 0-0 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, Tinsley 3 0-0 9, Turner 3 0-0 7. Totals 43 11-17 112.
3-point baskets: White 12 (Tinsley 3, Wilson 3, Williams 2, Baltimore 1, Honeycutt 1, Love 1, Turner 1); Blue 10 (Washington 3, Hollister 2, Whitaker 2, Anderson 1, Davis 1, Whitehead 1). Rebounds: Blue 47 (Whitaker 9, Anderson 8, Stracener 7, Whitehead 6); White 42 (Williams 9, Love 9, Jackson 5). Assists: White 17 (Turner 8, Williams 5); Blue 14 (Flippo 7, Anderson 4). Steals: White 8 (Williams 3, Jackson 2, Smith 2). Blue 8 (Whitaker 3, Washington 2). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.