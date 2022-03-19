Late run decides Sun Senior Classic

JONESBORO — Another high-scoring Sun Senior Classic boys' all-star basketball game was decided in the final minutes Saturday night.
Jonesboro High School stars Quion Williams and Amarion Wilson combined for 10 of the White squad's final 13 points to lead their team to a 112-105 victory over the Blue squad at First National Bank Arena.
Saturday's contest, the first Sun Senior Classic since 2019, was the third in a row where both teams topped the century mark. The White team got there first as Williams hit one of two free throws for a 100-99 lead with 313 remaining.
Williams scored on his team's next possession, too, but the White team's lead was only 102-101 before Wilson sank a 3-pointer with 2:02 to play. The White team came up with a defensive stop and Paragould's Isaiah Jackson converted a three-point play to give his team a 108-101 advantage with 1:21 remaining.
A Williams dunk off Wilson's lob pass with 27.3 seconds remaining gave the White squad a 110-103 lead, sealing the outcome.
Jackson earned MVP honors after scoring 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Williams, an Oklahoma State signee who was the Class 5A state tournament MVP, put on a strong all-around performance with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Wilson finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Osceola's Daylen Love added 17 points and nine rebounds a week after helping the Seminoles win the Class 3A state title.
Jonesboro's Jesse Washington led the Blue squad with 27 points, also adding four rebounds and two steals. Nettleton's DaVares Whitaker added 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists; Walnut Ridge's Ty Flippo contributed 12 points and seven assists; and Ridgefield Christian's Noah Stracener scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The White team led 27-24 after the first quarter and went on a run late in the second to take a 61-52 halftime lead. Washington scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead a rally by the Blue squad, which trailed 89-78 after three quarters.