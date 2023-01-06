Late run gives Lady Raiders 10th NEA title

JONESBORO — The Nettleton Lady Raiders added another Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship trophy to their collection Wednesday evening.
Nettleton scored the final 11 points of the Division II final to defeat Brookland 51-39 at First National Bank Arena, earning its 10th all-time NEA girls' championship while giving first-year coach Tim Hawkins his second.
While top-seeded Nettleton (12-1) led most of the game, sixth-seeded Brookland (12-5) briefly pulled ahead in the third quarter and was down only one point with just over four minutes to play. The Lady Raiders led by three before senior guard Akyria James sank a 3-pointer with the shot clock running down, giving her team a 45-39 lead with 3:24 remaining.
“That was a big shot. What I told our coaches is it was a tradeoff because they banked in one at the end of the clock in the first half,” Nettleton coach Tim Hawkins said. “It gave us a little breathing room and I think it pressured them a little bit to speed things up, and we got a couple of steals there and got a couple easy ones, too.”
Nettleton’s trapping defense created a basket as Carmen McShan scored off a steal with 2:20 to go. James drove for another score at the 1:12 mark and Donna Douglas closed a dominant effort in the paint by scoring off a rebound with one second to play.
Brookland coach Mitchell Weber, whose team was seeking its first NEA title, said the Lady Bearcats struggled at times with the game’s physicality and Nettleton’s defensive pressure.
“I just felt like the physicality got to us, but I didn’t think we laid down. I just thought at times, maybe for me and some of the girls, the lights got a little bright,” Weber said. “But credit to them, they’re going to be good. They’re going to be in the top half of the 5A-East and win a game or two and make a run in the 5A state tournament, I have no doubt, because they’re just so physical and athletic.”
Douglas, a 6-0 junior forward, scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders. James added 12 points, six assists and three steals.
Hawkins, whose first NEA title as a coach came at Valley View in 2014, was especially pleased with Douglas’ play in the final.
“That was probably her best game. I was proud of her,” Hawkins said. “We talk about it all the time, reaching your potential, and she’s got that in her. She’s athletic and she played really well.”
Wednesday’s loss ended an eight-game winning streak for Brookland, which upset second-seeded Greene County Tech in the NEA semifinals last week and won a key 4A-3 conference game Tuesday night at Highland. Kinley Morris and Stella Parker scored 11 points each to lead the Lady Bearcats, followed by Kinsey Clark with nine.
Douglas scored eight points in the first quarter and Kyla Williams sank two 3s as the Lady Raiders opened a 17-9 lead. Nettleton led by 10 points early in the second quarter before Parker and Clark hit 3-pointers during a rally that helped the Lady Bearcats pull within four on two occasions.
Nettleton scored the last three points of the half, including Makila Hill’s basket after a steal, to lead 28-21 at halftime.
Chloe Rodriguez’s 3 started a 10-0 Brookland run early in the third quarter. Clark hit another 3 while Morris and Parker also scored in a rally that gave the Lady Bearcats a 31-30 lead with 4:04 left in the quarter.
“I thought Brookland hit some tough shots in the first half. I thought we were getting after them,” Hawkins said. “We talked about controlling early third quarter, and we didn’t, but I thought we showed some resilience by bouncing back and getting control again.”
Nettleton scored the next six points, including baskets by McShan and Douglas, and led 36-33 to end the third quarter. The Lady Raiders kept a small lead for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter before pulling away in the last four minutes.
NEA Division II girls
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: Tuckerman.