Late run gives Lady Raiders 10th NEA title

Nettleton’s Donna Douglas (44) drives to the basket as Brookland’s Chloe Rodriguez defends during the second half of Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational Division II championship game. Douglas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Nettleton won 51-39.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Nettleton Lady Raiders added another Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship trophy to their collection Wednesday evening.

Nettleton scored the final 11 points of the Division II final to defeat Brookland 51-39 at First National Bank Arena, earning its 10th all-time NEA girls' championship while giving first-year coach Tim Hawkins his second.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com