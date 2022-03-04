Late run sends A-State to SBC quarterfinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State made the last run Thursday to reach the next round of the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The Red Wolves outscored Louisiana-Monroe 15-5 in the final four minutes to rally for an 81-77 victory in the first round at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Norchad Omier scored seven of his career-high 35 points and Marquis Eaton added six in the decisive surge that sent the sixth-seeded Red Wolves into Saturday's quarterfinals. ASU (18-10) will play third-seeded Georgia State (15-10) at 5 p.m.
Head coach Mike Balado, whose team trailed for more than 25 minutes, said the Red Wolves were locked in defensively down the stretch.
“Great win by our ball club. Obviously we were down most of the game, or some of the game,” Balado said. “We were able to withstand runs. I thought we had a good run to start the second half. We came out of halftime very prepared. Guys were locked in. Then the difference in the game, in my opinion, was our defense down the stretch.”
ULM (13-18) turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions with the lead late in the game, giving the Red Wolves an opening.
ASU trailed 72-66 when Omier, who had been on the bench for more than two minutes after picking up his fourth foul, returned to the game with 3:47 to play. He sank a shot jumper to start the rally and dunked in transition to pull the Red Wolves within two, 72-70, with 3:04 to go.
Malcolm Farrington came up with a steal and made two free throws to tie the game with 2:45 remaining. Omier hauled down a defensive rebound, then drove to the basket to give ASU a 74-72 lead with 2:05 to play.
ULM’s Russell Harrison sank a fadeaway jumper to tie the game, but Eaton connected on a pull-up jumper with 1:10 left in the game and the shot clock winding down to give ASU the lead for good, 76-74.
“That play was specifically called for him to get a pull-up jumper. It was one of our sets, (Omier) set a ball screen and he came off of it wide open,” Balado said, discussing Eaton’s go-ahead jumper. “I trust him. Obviously he’s like a son to me, so I know he wants to win more than anybody. He’s seen this program grow and this program get to a point where it’s relevant on a consistent basis, and he’s a big part of that. I trust him tremendously when it comes down to games like that.”
Eaton sank four free throws and Omier one in the final 24 seconds as ASU led by seven points before ULM’s Elijah Gonzales made a long 3 to set the final score.
Omier scored 22 of his 35 points in the second half, becoming the 12th player in program history to score 35 or more in a single game. He also grabbed 13 rebounds for his 19th double-double this season and the 34th of his career.
Eaton finished with 13 points and a game-high five assists. Farrington was 3-of-4 beyond the arc and finished with 11 points and two key steals while Desi Sills added 10 points and eight rebounds.
“In a tournament setting, it’s survive and advance, and you’re not going to have any easy games, especially in this league,” Balado said.
Andre Jones had 24 points to pace ULM. Russell Harrison was 4-of-6 from the 3-point line while adding 16 points for the Warhawks.
Koreem Ozier scored 10 points, hitting 2-of-3 beyond the arc, and Nika Metskhvarishvili also added 10 for the Warhawks. ULM lost despite shooting 52.5 percent from the field, including 9-of-18 from the 3-point line.
ASU, meanwhile, shot 45 percent from the field, held a 42-25 edge on the boards and drilled 21-of-29 free throws.
The Red Wolves and Warhawks split two regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home court. ULM prevailed in Jonesboro despite Omier’s 23-point, 26-rebound effort, and coach Keith Richard felt the Warhawks could have survived Omier’s latest performance as well.
“As good as he was, and he was great, we still had our chances. We had a few turnovers there in the last four minutes where we didn’t get a shot up on the rim that really hurt us.” Richard said. “That’s the kind of year it’s been in that respect. We could have still won that game with him having all those points and rebounds, and we just didn’t.”
Three-point shooting helped the Warhawks lead over the majority of the first half. ULM was 5-of-9 (.556) beyond the arc and shot 57 percent (17-30) from the field in the first half. A 9-0 run late in the first half saw the Warhawks take their largest lead of the frame, but a Farrington 3-pointer as time expired saw A-State trail by only three, 42-39, at the break.
The Red Wolves opened the second half on a 13-5 spurt to lead 52-47 with 16:23 to play. ULM answered with a 16-4 spurt to lead 63-56 with 9:10 remaining.
A 6-0 run cut the deficit to one, but the Warhawks scored the next four to lead by five, 67-62 with 5:44 left. The two teams traded 3-point makes and ULM went on to lead 72-66 with 4:24 left.
“It came to a point in the game where I think they got a little tired, I really do. I think fatigue became a factor,” Balado said. “Ozier played every minute and Jones played 38. We practice that way, so we’re OK with playing guys extended minutes and I think that took its course a little bit. A couple shots were short, a couple shots they missed, and I think that was a tribute to our guys being locked in when we needed to be.”
ASU and Georgia State are meeting in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row after not playing in the regular season. The Panthers won last year’s tournament meeting 71-68.
The teams were scheduled to open Sun Belt play this season before Georgia State canceled because of COVID-19 issues. A seven-game win streak to end the regular season helped the Panthers, who were 9-5 in Sun Belt games, claim the No. 3 seed.
Balado said Georgia State coach Rob Lanier is one of his closest friends in the Sun Belt. Senior guards Corey Allen and Kane Williams earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors earlier this week.
“They’ve got a good team, senior led, a lot of guys who have played a lot of minutes for them,” Balado said.