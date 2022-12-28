JONESBORO — Defending champion Melbourne is back in the semifinals of the Division II girls’ bracket at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.

The fifth-seeded Lady Bearkatz scored the final eight points Tuesday to oust fourth-seeded Tuckerman 40-32 in a quarterfinal game at First National Bank Arena. Melbourne will play top-seeded Nettleton or eighth-seeded Marmaduke in the semifinals Thursday.