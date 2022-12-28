JONESBORO — Defending champion Melbourne is back in the semifinals of the Division II girls’ bracket at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
The fifth-seeded Lady Bearkatz scored the final eight points Tuesday to oust fourth-seeded Tuckerman 40-32 in a quarterfinal game at First National Bank Arena. Melbourne will play top-seeded Nettleton or eighth-seeded Marmaduke in the semifinals Thursday.
Marmaduke rolled past Westside 54-37 in another Division II girls’ game played early Tuesday. In Division I girls, fifth-seeded Rivercrest edged Buffalo Island Central 78-75, while top-seeded Marked Tree routed Armorel 80-21.
Fourth-seeded Hoxie cruised past McCrory 68-38 in a Division I boys’ game early Tuesday. Games played later Tuesday included Marked Tree-Newport, Division II boys; East Poinsett County-Piggott, Division I boys; Rector-Forrest City, Division II boys; and Brookland-Westside, Division II boys.
Hallie Skidmore scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help Melbourne slip past Tuckerman.
The Lady Bearkatz led 10-8 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. Melbourne opened a seven-point lead in the third quarter, only to see Tuckerman rally to tie the game twice. Abbie Lawrence’s three-point play with 30.7 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Lady Bearkatz a 29-26 lead.
Tuckerman tied the game for the last time at 32. The Lady Bulldogs did not score in the final four minutes.
Ansley Dawson scored 12 points for Tuckerman.
Rivercrest 78, BIC 75
Brineka Taylor poured in 31 points to lead the Lady Colts into the Division I semifinals. Rivercrest will play Marked Tree or EPC on Thursday.
Zakiyah Brownlee added 15 points and Destiny Burks 12 for Rivercrest. Hadlie Goodson scored 23 points, Hallee Wells 20 and Riley Parker 14 for fourth-seeded BIC.
Rivercrest opened a 23-14 lead in the first quarter and held a 39-33 advantage at halftime. BIC controlled the third quarter, outscoring Rivercrest 26-16 to lead 59-55 entering the final period.
Hoxie 68, McCrory 38
Fourth-seeded Hoxie sank 13 3-pointers in its rout of McCrory in the Division I boys’ bracket. The Mustangs move into Thursday’s semifinals, where they will play Bay or Walnut Ridge.
Hoxie led 11-0 only two minutes into Tuesday’s game. The Mustangs led 32-19 at halftime and 56-27 after the third quarter.
Jake Jones and Sawyer Anglin scored 20 points each for Hoxie, each hitting four 3s. Leevi Tucker scored 14 points for McCrory.
Marmaduke 54, Westside 37
The eighth-seeded Lady Greyhounds surged to a 22-point halftime lead on their way to the Division II quarterfinals and a matchup with top-seeded Nettleton today at 4:30 p.m.
Makenzie Hampton scored 29 points to lead Marmaduke, followed by Chancey Henry with 15. Hampton scored 16 points in the first half to help the Lady Greyhounds take a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and a 34-12 halftime advantage. Marmaduke hit five 3-pointers in the first half, including three by Henry.
Eighth-seeded Westside outscored Marmaduke 14-2 in the third quarter to close within 36-26, but Hampton scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Greyhounds pushed the lead back to 17 points.
Lanie Welch led Westside with 14 points.
Marked Tree 80, Armorel 21
Tink Brown, Kiasia Burns and Zyonna Anderson combined for 60 points to lead the top-seeded Lady Indians into the Division I quarterfinals. Marked Tree will play rival East Poinsett County today at 3 p.m.
Brown scored 21 points, Burns 20 and Anderson 19 for Marked Tree. Kimyhe Jones and Journi Versie added nine and eight, respectively, for the Lady Indians.
Marked Tree led 10-4 after the first quarter and 28-12 at halftime. The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Tigers 32-5 in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 60-17.
Holly Nixon led Armorel with 14 points.