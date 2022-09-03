POCAHONTAS — Nettleton had an answer when Pocahontas rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter Friday night.
The Raiders marched 67 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead touchdown in a 26-21 victory over the Redskins. Curtez Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 3:21 left in the game to give Nettleton the margin of victory.
Smith, lining up at quarterback much of the drive, broke an 18-yard run to the Pocahontas' 40 and a 14-yard run to the Redskins' 17. He completed a couple of passes to Quordarius Thompson to move the Raiders (2-0) inside the 5-yard line and finished the drive on the next play.
Pocahontas (1-1) moved inside the Nettleton 20 on its final drive, but Blake Brown and Keon Stallings combined on a fourth-down tackle at the 18 to force a turnover on downs with 41 seconds to play.
Smith scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, as the Raiders posted their second road victory of the season. He caught Maddox Hampton's 34-yard touchdown pass with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter to help Nettleton open a 7-0 lead.
Hampton fired another touchdown pass in the second quarter, a 37-yard strike to Thompson with 7:19 remaining, as the Raiders took a 13-0 halftime lead. Nettleton kept Pocahontas off the scoreboard in the first half while recovering four fumbles by the Redskins.
Pocahontas found the end zone twice in the third quarter to tie the game at 13. Connor Baker scored the Redskins' first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 7:40 remaining in the period, followed by the extra point, and Reagan Womack scored on a 2-yard run with 32 seconds left to tie the game.
Nettleton regained the lead, 20-13, after Smith scored on a 44-yard run with 10:36 left in the game. Womack powered into the end zone from a yard out with 6:33 remaining and Baker added the two-point conversion to give Pocahontas its first lead, 21-20, with 6:33 remaining.
Baker finished with 230 yards on 29 carries while Womack added 85 yards on 24 attempts, leading the Redskins to 326 yards rushing. Baker was also Pocahontas' defensive leader with 10 tackles.
Nettleton closes non-conference play next Friday with its home opener against Blytheville, while Pocahontas hosts Brookland.