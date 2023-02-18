Late shots miss as A-State falls to Troy

Arkansas State’s Markise Davis shoots over Troy’s Zay Williams (10) and Darius McNeill during Thursday’s game.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State had a shot in the final minute of Thursday’s game against Troy. Two shots, actually.

The Red Wolves took a 3-point attempt for the lead, then tried another 3 that would have tied the game. Both shots missed and the Trojans escaped with a 67-62 victory at First National Bank Arena.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Georgia State

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 10-18, 2-13 SBC; GSU 10-17, 3-12 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: GSU, 12-4

Last meeting: GSU, 65-62, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com