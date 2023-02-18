Late shots miss as A-State falls to Troy

JONESBORO — Arkansas State had a shot in the final minute of Thursday’s game against Troy. Two shots, actually.
The Red Wolves took a 3-point attempt for the lead, then tried another 3 that would have tied the game. Both shots missed and the Trojans escaped with a 67-62 victory at First National Bank Arena.
ASU (10-18, 2-13 Sun Belt) led for nearly 22 minutes during its 13th loss in 14 games. A 14-0 run early in the second half gave the Red Wolves a 10-point lead, 44-34, but they were unable to hold off Troy (17-11, 9-6) down the stretch.
“I’m always proud of our guys’ effort. I thought we played a really good game for 33 minutes,” said ASU coach Mike Balado, whose team closes its home schedule today against Georgia State. “There was a stretch there obviously when we were up 10 that we let them come back with some defensive mistakes by our guards, who usually play better defense.”
Two offensive rebounds set up Nelson Phillips’ 3-pointer that pulled Troy into a tie at 60 with 2:11 to play. The Trojans took the lead on their next possession when Aamer Muhammad hit a 3 with 1:19 remaining.
ASU’s Terrance Ford Jr. made two free throws to pull the Red Wolves within 63-62 with 55 seconds to go. The Red Wolves got the ball back with 44 seconds left when Caleb Fields knocked the ball out of bounds off Troy’s Christyon Eugene.
After a timeout, Fields found Markise Davis open for a 3-point attempt that missed with 21 seconds remaining.
“It was a read-and-react play, because we knew they were going to play the tandem zone. Coach drew up the play and we got the right look that Coach wanted,” ASU’s Omar El-Sheikh said. “I was under the basket and I thought the ball was going in when Markise shot it. It’s unfortunate, but it’s basketball. We got the right look that we wanted. We trust Davis on it 10 times out of 10, but we didn’t make it this time.”
Eugene made both free throws after being fouled, extending Troy’s lead to 65-62 with 16 seconds to go. After a timeout, Ford missed a 3-point attempt from the wing with five seconds left on the clock.
“It was a play for Avery (Felts), but I saw the opening for the defense and I let it go with confidence,” said Ford, who has made 49 percent of his 3-point attempts in Sun Belt games, the league’s best percentage. “Unfortunately it missed, but I’ll bounce back in the gym.”
Phillips hit two free throws to clinch the Trojans’ fourth consecutive victory.
Depth was one of the key factors for Troy, which played nine players to ASU’s seven. Phillips scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Trojans, with Muhammad and Eugene adding 16 points apiece.
Troy shot 44.7 percent from the field and out-rebounded ASU 34-29.
“They have a solid rotation and we’re solid, all the guys who play, we give our hearts out. It’s just these little things, little possessions, one more offensive rebound, one more blow-by or whatever, this is why we’re losing,” El-Sheikh said. “It’s been like that for the last couple of games. It’s unfortunate, but we’re going to go down fighting, the six, seven, eight of us who play. We’re just short one, two guys. It’s just hard, really challenging, when you have such a short rotation. We’re trying our best and the coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job.”
El-Sheikh scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Davis added 15 points and Ford added 13, for the Red Wolves, who shot 39.6 percent from the field.
ASU came up with 11 steals while scoring 21 points off nine Troy turnovers. The Red Wolves forced five turnovers during a 14-0 run that gave them a 10-point lead with 13:31 to play.
Troy scored the next seven points and the game was close the rest of the way. Phillips pulled the Trojans within 58-57 on a 3 with 3:11 remaining and tied it with his next long-distance attempt.
“We took some illegitimate shots, especially in transition, a couple that we could have pulled out, but I like the aggressiveness that our guys had. I thought we scored enough points to win,” Balado said. “We just couldn’t get stops when we needed them. They hit two big 3s, Nelson Phillips, and that’s what changed the game.”
ASU and Georgia State (10-17, 3-12 Sun Belt) meet at 2 p.m. The Red Wolves will honor their three seniors – El-Sheikh, Davis and walk-on Dylan Arnette – this afternoon.
“I’m going to miss them all,” Balado said. “It’s always hard on senior day for me especially, because I try to be so close with the guys. It’s going to be tough, but they all leave at some point.”
El-Sheikh, who is from Giza, Egypt, said his brother has traveled to Jonesboro for today’s ceremony.
“My family will be watching,” El-Sheikh said. “Above all, this team is my family. I wish I had been here for more than one year. I know they’re going to play for me and the other seniors. We’re just going to leave it all on the floor.”