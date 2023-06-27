Late touchdown gives West 37-34 victory

East running back Brock McCoy of Jonesboro tries to shake a West tackler during Saturday’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game in Conway. The West won 37-34.

 Mark Buffalo / Paxton News Bureau

CONWAY — Farmington’s Peyton Funk caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Charleston’s Brandon Scott with 1:01 left to play Saturday night, lifting the West to a 37-34 victory over the East in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game.

The East, which trailed 20-0 after the first quarter, took its first lead with 2:30 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run by North Little Rock’s Malachi Gober. The West answered with a five-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead and held on thanks to an interception by Prescott’s Ra’Shawn Bell.