Late touchdown gives West 37-34 victory

CONWAY — Farmington’s Peyton Funk caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Charleston’s Brandon Scott with 1:01 left to play Saturday night, lifting the West to a 37-34 victory over the East in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game.
The East, which trailed 20-0 after the first quarter, took its first lead with 2:30 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run by North Little Rock’s Malachi Gober. The West answered with a five-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead and held on thanks to an interception by Prescott’s Ra’Shawn Bell.
The teams combined for 774 total yards along with 71 total points.
Scott, the game’s MVP, was 15-of-18 passing for 189 yards and four touchdowns to lead the West to 396 total yards. Van Buren’s Malachi Henry caught nine passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
The East, which had Valley View’s Sean Cockrell as head coach, produced 378 total yards. Gober rushed for 117 yards and passed for 79, both team highs.
Two area standouts handled running back duties for the East. Newport’s CJ Young rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries, scoring his team’s first touchdown on a 17-yard run with 10:07 left in the second quarter. Young also added a pass reception for 24 yards.
Jonesboro’s Brock McCoy rushed for 37 yards on 14 carries and had a 5-yard pass reception. Valley View defensive back Jay Morman finished as the East’s top tackler with six total stops.
Scott threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter, two to Henry and one to Funk, as the West took a quick 20-0 lead. Young broke the ice for the East in the second quarter, which ended with the West leading 23-7.
Gober threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Izard County’s Malachi Cruz and Little Rock Catholic teammates Sam Sanders and Colton Eichler connected on a 36-yard scoring strike as the East closed within 30-21 in the third quarter.
Sanders and Gober scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the East take a 34-30 lead, but the West won.