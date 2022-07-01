Leal supplies scoring, leadership for Hurricane

JONESBORO — Eder Leal’s leadership went beyond statistics during his senior season.
Leal became Jonesboro’s primary scoring threat, powering the Hurricane to a second consecutive 5A-East conference soccer championship by producing 39 goals and 12 assists. Jonesboro coach Kenton Weaver said Leal set the team standard in other ways, too.
“I really think the greatest aspect of him this year was his leadership,” Weaver said. “It’s really easy for everybody to fall in line when your best player is the first one there, he’s listening to what you’re asking him to do, he’s demanding stuff from the other guys.
“If he’s doing that, everybody is going to do it. From him, it was just huge, huge growth from his junior to senior season.”
Leal, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year in boys’ soccer, scored in 16 of Jonesboro’s 18 games. He found the net multiple times in 13 games, including two goals each against both Van Buren and Maumelle.
While pleased with his performance in a second consecutive all-state season, Leal was quick to spread the credit.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They sacrifice, they run a lot for me to get the ball a lot,” said Leal, whose Jonesboro career statistics included 58 goals and 37 assists. “Without my teammates, I couldn’t have done that. It’s a team sport and they fed me the ball a lot, knowing what I could do with the ball. It was a really good year for me.”
With the graduation of Jorge Vargas, last year’s Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, the Hurricane featured Leal in a center attacking midfielder role this year. Weaver said Leal not only took good shots on goal, he found passing alleys and created space for his teammates.
“That was huge because I didn’t see that growth as a player from him last year. He played club ball up in Germantown and I think that was probably huge for him,” Weaver said. “I got to go to Memphis a couple of times and watch him play, and I think playing with that level of competition really helped him and helped his game grow.
“It was just really fun to watch. He was clearly the best player in this area and arguably one of the best players in the state.”
The season didn’t start as Leal had hoped. Jonesboro suffered a 4-3 loss at defending 5A state champion Van Buren, opened 5A-East play with a 5-4 home loss to Searcy and suffered a 2-1 loss at Clarksville, the eventual 4A state runner-up.
Weaver said Leal’s leadership was vital when the Hurricane started slowly.
“He and I had a conversation on the bench after the game against Clarksville. I distinctly remember him saying, ‘This isn’t how I thought my senior year was going to go,’” Weaver said. “He was upset and everything, but he didn’t pout. We just got to work.”
Jonesboro (14-4) reeled off 13 victories in a row, including a first-round state tournament victory over El Dorado, before losing to Maumelle on penalty kicks in the 5A state quarterfinals.
“I remember being down 3-0 with 11 minutes left (against Maumelle) and they gave us a water break,” Leal recalled. “I told my team during the water break, I was like, ‘You guys have seen Real Madrid? They believe and when they believe, anything is possible.’ That’s what I told them, I gave them a speech, and we came back in 11 minutes to tie it up.”
Weaver said Leal’s strengths include skill, speed and understanding of the game, saying he’s like a basketball point guard who can distribute the ball and shoot when necessary.
Leal points to an intangible when asked about his strengths.
“I just feel like it’s the love for the sport that I have. It makes a big, big impact,” Leal said. “I’ve just dedicated my whole life toward it. I spend more time with my teammates than anything else. I spend more time on the sport than anything else. I’m always on the field and that’s what helps me. That’s my biggest strength, the passion for the game. I think that was the biggest part of it.”
Leal hopes to play professionally. While Weaver said there are college teams that would take Leal, he has a different career path in mind right now.
“Right now I’m just practicing, continuing to practice, waiting for any opportunity to come up. In January I plan on going to a north Texas tryout, a professional team that’s affiliated with FC Dallas,” Leal said. “Hopefully I can go from there and look at different tryouts to go to and get myself out there, see new things, see higher levels of soccer and new experiences.”