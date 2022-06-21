Learning process begins for Campbell, Blazers

JONESBORO — Lane Campbell hit the ground running with his new basketball team.
After being hired in May as Valley View’s high school boys’ basketball coach, Campbell took the Blazers to a camp at Harding University. Valley View has also hosted a camp since Campbell was named head coach.
“It’s been a lot of really just going out there and seeing what we’re made of, what’s our identity, trying to figure that out,” Campbell said during last week’s camp at Valley View. “Then we’re going to get the ball rolling after the dead period and all these camps start winding down, getting in the gym and practicing, all that stuff. It’s been a great experience.”
Many of the players on Valley View’s roster have already played for Campbell, who was the school’s junior boys’ basketball coach the last two seasons. He also sat on the bench during senior high games, although he wasn’t part of their practices since the junior high team also practiced at the same time.
“They’ve all responded well,” Campbell said after last week’s camp. “They’re working really hard for us and we’re excited to get out there, figure out what we’re about, what we can do, and start rolling forward and getting ready for November to roll around.”
Campbell was hired after Jason Manchester, Valley View’s high school coach for 20 seasons, decided to step away from the game. Manchester is remaining with the school as dean of students.
Most of the key players on last season’s team that finished second in the 4A-3 conference regular-season race were seniors. Returnees who saw playing time include senior Jackson Harmon and juniors Brian Huff and Carson Turley.
Valley View had a 40-8 record in junior high during Campbell’s two seasons as coach, including a 21-3 mark that included conference and district tournament championships this year.
“If we had to play tomorrow, there would be about 10 guys that we feel like we could throw out there who have impressed us,” Campbell said. “Of course, it’s hard to play 10 guys in a game, but that’s what we’re looking at that we feel comfortable with putting out there right now. Those guys even below that line, they’re working hard and a lot can happen between now and November.”
Asked what he wants to imprint on the program, Campbell said he wants the Blazers to compete and be tough on the floor.
“That’s my main thing, going out there and competing no matter if we’re the tallest, the shortest, the strongest or not the strongest out there,” Campbell said. “I always want us to compete and be the toughest guys out on the floor every single night because when you work hard like that, go out and be a great teammate, dive on the floor after loose balls, do all those little things that help you win, success follows. It’s always great to have talent, but hard work can overcome talent a lot of times. That’s the mentality we’re trying to instill in these guys.”
Campbell graduated from Westside High School before attending Arkansas State University, where he graduated in 2019. He volunteered at Westside while in college, coaching elementary teams and also helping the high school football team.
During his final year in college, Campbell said Warrior head coach Mark Whitmire gave him an opportunity to coach the high school JV basketball team. He sat on the high school team’s bench that season with Whitmire and assistant coach David Smith.
“That was a great opportunity, a learning experience being under those guys, because I look up to them a lot,” said Campbell, who is the nephew of longtime Riverside boys’ basketball coach Buster Campbell. “They’ve taught me a lot. A lot of credit for where I am right now is owed to Coach Whitmire and Coach Smith and all of them over at Westside.”
Campbell moves to the high school level as Valley View moves to a different classification level in basketball next season.
The Blazers will compete in the 5A-East conference, filling the opening left when Jonesboro was reclassified into Class 6A. Their new conference foes include Marion, last year’s state runner-up to Jonesboro, along with Batesville, Greene County Tech, Nettleton, Paragould, Searcy and West Memphis.
“It’s a really, really competitive conference, I feel like,” Campbell said. “Really from top to bottom, anybody can beat anybody on any given night. That’s how competitive I feel like it’s going to be.
“There’s a lot of great coaches. Me being a first-year coach, I’m excited about that opportunity coaching against those guys. I will learn a lot this year as a senior high head coach in 5A, which will be good for me. I will make mistakes, but I’m willing to learn from those mistakes and fix them going forward.”