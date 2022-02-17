Lefties give A-State pitching staff more depth

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State doesn’t have the proven left-handed hitters featured in its 2021 lineup, the Red Wolves enjoy more left-handed pitching depth than 14th-year head baseball coach Tommy Raffo can recall from past seasons.
ASU’s pitching staff features five lefties, including a weekend starter in Middle Tennessee State transfer Justin Medlin. Redshirt freshman Walker Williams and junior college transfers Mickey Coyne, Austin Brock and Jakob Frederick also provide left-handed options on the mound.
“That’s five left-handed pitchers and we have not had five left-hand pitchers since I’ve been here on the staff,” Raffo said. “Obviously they can do different things and we’re excited about what they bring to the table for us and give us opportunities for different looks on the mound.”
ASU finished last season without a left-handed pitcher after Williams suffered a season-ending injury. Raffo said the Red Wolves made it a point to make sure the roster included left-handed pitching this year.
Medlin will take the ball Saturday in the second game of ASU’s season-opening series in Birmingham, Ala., against Samford. Senior right-hander Carter Holt will start today’s season opener at 4 p.m., while junior right-hander Tyler Jeans is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale.
ASU had the Sun Belt’s fourth-best team batting average (.267) and was second among league teams in home runs (60) last season, but the Red Wolves were last in team earned run average (7.22) and fielding percentage (.955). They finished fifth in the Sun Belt West and wrapped up the season with a 19-30 overall record after going 1-1 in the conference tournament.
Raffo anticipates improvement on the mound with new pitching coach Alan Dunn, who spent the past decade at LSU.
“Alan’s come in here and done a great job creating identity to our pitching staff, getting the point across of what we need to be good at and improve from last year,” Raffo said. “I really like where we are with our mindset on our pitching staff, what we’re doing on the hill.”
Offensively the Red Wolves feature senior third baseman Ben Klutts, who has received several preseason accolades after earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors last season.
Klutts batted .320 for the season (.340 in Sun Belt games) while driving in 28 runs and hitting seven home runs. He is one of two Sun Belt players on the watch list for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.
“Just a mature type of player who can handle things when they don’t go right. At the same time, he knows what he can do and has an idea, an approach and a plan when he goes to the plate,” Raffo said. “He’s really improved defensively and I think that’s where a lot of coaches in our league have acknowledged him of where he stands in the league. I think that’s pretty cool for Ben, because he’s worked so hard for that.”
Klutts is one of four returning position players who started 36 or more games last season, the others being senior outfielder Jaylon Deshazier, senior shortstop Blake McCutchen and sophomore first baseman Jared Toler. Junior second baseman Garrett Olson started 23 games last season.
Deshazier, who batted .273 with 38 RBIs last year, has 18 career home runs. McCutchen batted .275 while Toler finished at .226, although he was 9-for-26 (.346) with two home runs over the last eight games.
Key losses include catcher Liam Hicks, a ninth-round draft choice of the Texas Rangers, and outfielder Tyler Duncan, the Sun Belt RBI leader with 54.
While Deshazier is an outfield fixture, the Red Wolves have plenty of candidates for the other two positions.
Junior Eli Davis, sophomores Jacob Hager and Brandon Ulmer, junior college transfer Tristen Jamison, Coyne, redshirt freshman Sam Fagan and freshmen Daedrick Cail and Ty Gordon are all outfield possibilities, Raffo said.
“This is the most outfield depth we’ve had,” Raffo said. “It’s probably going to be my most difficult decision ultimately when that lineup gets turned in, besides the fact that Jaylon has had so much time here.”
Cail, Gordon and Jamison are among newcomers who are expected to make contributions in the field and at the plate.
Former Valley View star Wil French, a freshman shortstop, is expected to see early playing time.
“Wil’s done a good job for us. He’s got a high baseball IQ and as with any freshman, you go through periods of learning where guys are three, four, five years older than you and they’ve been playing this game a little bit,” Raffo said. “Wil’s blended in well with our team. The speed of the game has not been a problem for him.”
Medlin will make a weekend start on the mound and could also earn at-bats, while transfers Kevin Wiseman (Wagner) and Jonathan Baldelli (Christian Brothers) will also have roles on the pitching staff.
Raffo said catcher Cason Tollett, a redshirt freshman transfer from Arkansas, has handled the pitching staff well and also improved offensively.
Holt is one of three returning pitchers who made double-digit starts last year. He was 4-2 in seven conference starts with a 3.92 earned run average.
“He had some success for us on the weekends last year and we feel like he keeps improving,” Raffo said of Holt, who finished 4-3 last season with a 5.18 ERA. “He had a good fall for us. He really fits in that Friday night slot for us.”
Brandon Hudson could factor into ASU’s plans as a starter or reliever, Raffo said, after posting a 5-3 record with a 5.10 ERA last season. Will Nash also returns to the staff after finishing 3-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 2021.
ASU’s first four games are against teams that made NCAA appearances last year. Samford, the Southern Conference tournament winner, was 35-24 in 2021. The Red Wolves visit fifth-ranked Ole Miss on Tuesday before starting a stretch of 10 consecutive home games Feb. 25 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“Our expectation is going to be a war this weekend,” Raffo said. “I think this nothing but helps us to prepare for the Sun Belt and get us battle-tested, so to speak, and find out who we are.”