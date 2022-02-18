WALNUT RIDGE — Manila reached the 3A-3 district tournament final in both divisions with semifinal victories Thursday, including a last-second triumph to advance in the boys’ bracket.
Manila’s Dax Davison scored off a rebound with 10.5 seconds remaining and rebounded a Walnut Ridge miss in the final seconds to seal the Lions’ 53-51 victory over the Bobcats.
Third-seeded Manila met top-seeded Osceola in the boys’ championship game Friday night. The Seminoles cruised past rival Rivercrest 90-72 in the semifinals.
The top-seeded Manila girls reached Friday’s championship game with a 48-38 semifinal victory over Osceola. Third-seeded Hoxie also earned a berth in the final with a 49-41 victory over Corning.
Brayden Nunnally scored 18 points to lead Manila (21-8) past Walnut Ridge (20-5). Luke Kirk added 12 points and Davison 11 for the Lions, who led 19-16 after the first quarter, 30-24 at halftime and 42-35 after the third quarter.
Ty Flippo scored 19 points and Maddox Jean 14 for Walnut Ridge, the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A. The Bobcats scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Osceola (21-4) reached the boys’ championship game with its 11th consecutive victory. Daylen Love scored 22 points, including 16 in the first half, to lead the Seminoles, who are ranked third in Class 3A.
Terrance Nimmers added 16 points, Jerry Long 15 and Cassidy Bullard 13 for Osceola.
Madison Hitchcock scored 25 points as Manila (25-4) avenged last week’s home loss to Osceola (14-8) in the girls’ division. Sadie McDonald added 17 points for the Lady Lions, while Alyssa Summerville led Osceola with nine pionts.
Jaecie Brown scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Hoxie past Corning in the girls’ semifinals. Bailey Prater added 10 points and Ellery Gillham grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (18-9).
Whitley Bolen scored 17 points and Makenna Lunsford added 12 on four 3-pointers for second-seeded Corning (19-5). The Lady Bobcats led 18-14 at halftime and 29-28 after the third quarter.
2A-3 District
RECTOR – The top two seeds in both brackets advanced Thursday in the 2A-3 district basketball tournament.
Regular-season champion Buffalo Island Central held off Bay 40-33 in the boys’ semifinals. The Mustangs and third-seeded Earle, a 67-58 winner over Rector, met in Friday night’s championship game.
Marmaduke, the girls’ regular-season champion, rolled past BIC 75-45 in the semifinals. The Lady Greyhounds and second-seeded Rector, which rolled past Riverside 53-23, met in Friday’s championship game.
Jaron Burrow scored 14 points, eight in the fourth quarter, to help BIC (27-5) get past Bay. Jack Edwards and Caden Whitehead added seven points each for the Mustangs, who led 15-10 after the first quarter, 20-14 at halftime and 25-19 after the third quarter.
Justin Brannen scored 18 points and Tyler Fraley eight for Bay.
Earle rallied past Rector after trailing 50-44 at the end of the third quarter. Cooper Rabjohn scored 31 points for second-seeded Rector (20-9).
Marmaduke (33-3) scored 25 points in the first quarter and 30 in the third of its victory over BIC. Heidi Robinson scored 21 points, Makenzie Hampton 20 and Bean Hoffman 18 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Arabella Oliver led BIC with 18 points and Hallee Wells added 12.
Rector (21-6) led 17-7 after the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 43-18 after the third quarter in its victory over Riverside. Carly Rodden scored 15 points and Ellie Ford finished with 14 for the Lady Cougars.
Gracie Washington led Riverside with 11 points.
2A-2 District
SALEM – Regular-season champion Sloan-Hendrix advanced to the boys’ championship game of the 2A-3 district tournament with a 57-46 victory over Salem on Thursday night.
The top-seeded Greyhounds (26-5) will play Melbourne in the finals tonight at 6:30. Melbourne, the No. 2 seed, edged Tuckerman 43-41 in the second semifinal game.
Braden Cox and Cade Grisham scored 13 points each to lead Sloan-Hendrix past Salem. Down 14-12 after the first quarter, Sloan-Hendrix came back to lead 31-18 at halftime and 41-31 after the third quarter.
Caden Griffin scored 19 points as Melbourne edged Tuckerman. David Platt led Tuckerman with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Melbourne led 10-4 after the first quarter. Tuckerman slipped in front 15-14 at halftime and Melbourne led 22-21 after the third quarter.
In the girls’ division, second-seeded Tuckerman opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter and went on to earn a 50-40 semifinal victory over Salem. The Lady Bulldogs (22-10) led 18-7 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 37-26 after three quarters.
Kenzie Soden scored 14 points, Shanley Williams 12 and Ansley Dawson 10 for Tuckerman. Madeline Keen led Salem (18-7) with 14 points.
Tuckerman will play No. 1 seed Melbourne, a 56-20 semifinal winner against Cedar Ridge, in the championship game today at 5 p.m.
1A-3 District
LYNN – The top seeds in both brackets earned victories in the 1A-3 district tournament semifinals Thursday before a power outage forced the remaining semifinal games to be postponed until today.
Marked Tree (22-1) extended its winning streak to 22 games with a 66-35 victory over Maynard in the boys’ semifinals. Mammoth Spring eliminated Marked Tree 61-41 in the girls’ semifinals.
Semifinals that were rescheduled for Friday included Ridgefield Christian-Mammoth Spring in the boys’ division and Hillcrest-Maynard in the girls’ tournament. The championship games will be played today, starting at 1 p.m.
BJ Marshall scored 12 points and Itavious Nesbitt 10 for Marked Tree, the state’s top-ranked team in Class 1A.
Brynn Washam scored 16 points, Tay Davis 13 and Megyn Upton 11 to help Mammoth Spring (25-7), the No. 4-ranked team in 1A, reach the girls’ championship game.