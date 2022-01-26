MANILA — Three players scored in double figures Tuesday for Manila as the Lions edged Walnut Ridge 50-44 in a key 3A-3 conference game.
Jake Baltimore scored 13 points, Rex Farmer 10 and Dax Davison 10 for Manila (14-6, 8-1 conference). The Lions led 25-22 at halftime and 35-30 after the third quarter.
Ty Flippo scored 14 points and Jayden Hollister added 11 for Walnut Ridge (12-3, 7-2 conference).
Manila won the junior boys’ game 37-33, led by Kohner Gann with 10 points.
Blytheville 64, Westside 26
JONESBORO — Blytheville built a 31-point halftime lead Tuesday night and went on to defeat Westside 64-26 in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws outscored the Warriors 26-6 in the second quarter to lead 42-11 at intermission. Blytheville’s lead stood at 56-20 to end the third quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points to lead Blytheville (19-3, 10-0 conference). Tyree Thurman added 13 points and Camron Jones eight.
Spencer Honeycutt scored nine points for Westside (12-6, 4-4 conference).
Blytheville won the junior boys’ game 40-32. Weston Honeycutt poured in 22 points for Westside.
Valley View 46, Trumann 27
JONESBORO — Valley View dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday night to defeat Trumann 46-27 in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Blazers held a 12-0 lead after the first quarter. Trumann pulled within 19-10 at halftime and 27-23 at the end of the third quarter, only to be outscored 19-4 in the final period.
Trey Mitchell scored 15 points and Carson Tosh added 11 for Valley View (8-9 overall, 7-3 conference). Azani Smith scored 10 points to lead Trumann.
Valley View (16-3, 10-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 45-28. Drew Gartman and Oliver Barr scored 10 points each for Valley View, while Gavin Ellis added nine. Rico Hunt led Trumann with 10 points.
Marion 62, Paragould 55
MARION — Marion erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to defeat Paragould 62-55 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Paragould (10-9, 1-5 conference) led 46-34 at the end of the third quarter. The Rams outscored the Patriots 24-11 in the third period.
Ryan Forrest scored 24 points and Donnie Cheers added 14 for Marion (16-5, 6-0 conference). Isaiah Jackson scored 24 points, Jamison Davault nine and Ashton Oakes eight for Paragould.
GCT 47, West Memphis 43
WEST MEMPHIS — Greene County Tech rallied to defeat West Memphis 47-43 Tuesday in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles (11-8, 3-2 conference) trailed 25-19 at halftime.
BIC 77, EPC 51
LEPANTO — Buffalo Island Central remained unbeaten in 2A-3 conference play Tuesday with a 77-51 victory over East Poinsett County in senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (22-5, 11-0 conference) outscored the Warriors 22-10 in the second quarter to build a 38-21 halftime lead. BIC held a 61-37 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow led BIC with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Caden Whitehead narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. Nicholas Patterson and Jack Edwards added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Tyrus Reel scored 19 points and Dennis Gaines 11 for EPC.
EPC won the junior boys’ game 62-40.
Rector 43, Riverside 33
LAKE CITY — Cooper Rabjohn scored 17 points Tuesday to lead Rector to a 43-33 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Lane Stucks added 14 points for the Cougars (18-6, 8-2 conference). Rector held a 23-22 lead at halftime and a 35-30 advantage after three quarters.
Grayson Taylor scored 13 points and Harrison McAnally 10 for Riverside (10-18, 4-7 conference).
Rector won the senior B game 45-22.
Sloan-Hendrix 78, Cedar Ridge 52
IMBODEN — Harper Rorex and Braden Cox scored 21 points each Tuesday as Sloan-Hendrix rolled to a 78-52 victory over Cedar Ridge in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Rorex sank five 3-pointers. Cade Grisham added 14 points while Ethan Lee had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Greyhounds (18-5, 6-0 conference).
Sloan-Hendrix led 20-11 after the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 58-32 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix (18-1) also won the junior boys’ game 47-30. Braxton Wall led Sloan-Hendrix with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Rorex and Karson Roark scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Marked Tree 61, RCS 40
JONESBORO — Willie Marshall scored 21 points Tuesday to lead Marked Tree to a 61-40 victory over Ridgefield Christian in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
B.J. Marshall added 16 points and Dony Childs 10 for the Indians (14-1, 6-0 conference). The game was close for three quarters, Marked Tree leading 23-20 at halftime and 43-34 after three quarters.
Noah Stracener scored 13 points and Doss McDaniel 11 for Ridgefield Christian.
Mammoth Spring 68, CRA 61
MAMMOTH SPRING —Mammoth Spring held off Crowley’s Ridge Academy for a 68-61 victory Tuesday in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Bears (13-12, 7-2 conference) led 32-28 at halftime and 50-42 after the third quarter. Gavin Boddie scored 20 points to lead Mammoth Spring, with Nathaneal Rogers adding 15 points and Blake Rogers 14.
Sam Marshall drilled six 3s to lead CRA with 22 points. Burkley Blankenship added 15 points and Jace Elms 10 for the Falcons.
Mammoth Spring won the junior boys’ game 43-38. Talon McMillon scored 11 points for CRA.
The junior girls’ game also went to Mammoth Spring, 46-20. Ryan Gramling and Addie Estes scored six points each for CRA.