Lions get second shot at Bergman in 3A final

Manila’s Brayden Nunnally (15) is averaging 20.1 points per game going into tonight’s Class 3A state championship game against Bergman in Hot Springs.

 Kesha Costner Smith photo

HOT SPRINGS — Opponents helped Manila coach Lee Wimberley get his team’s attention around Christmas.

The Lions were off to a strong start before traveling to Flippin in mid-December for the Billy Ply Classic, where they lost to Forrest City and Bergman by double digits. Manila’s first game after Christmas didn’t turn out well, either, as the Lions lost to host Highland in the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.

