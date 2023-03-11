Lions get second shot at Bergman in 3A final

HOT SPRINGS — Opponents helped Manila coach Lee Wimberley get his team’s attention around Christmas.
The Lions were off to a strong start before traveling to Flippin in mid-December for the Billy Ply Classic, where they lost to Forrest City and Bergman by double digits. Manila’s first game after Christmas didn’t turn out well, either, as the Lions lost to host Highland in the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.
Since then, though, the Lions have dropped only two games in their march to tonight’s Class 3A boys’ state final in Hot Springs.
“That three-game stretch, I think it changed our whole season,” Wimberley said. “We had been hearing a bunch about how good we were before the season started, and they started believing it. Then we started out 10-0 and they believed it even more, and then we got our head smacked three games in a row.
“It was great for me as a coach to be able to use that, to show them, ‘Hey, you’re not good enough to just show up.’”
Manila (30-5) will have an opportunity for payback against Bergman (38-5) tonight in the state championship game. Tipoff for the final game of Arkansas’ 2022-23 high school basketball season is set for 7:45 p.m.
The Lions are in the state championship game for the first time since falling to Earle in 2020. Manila hopes to win its first state championship since 1962.
Wimberley said Manila fans started ordering commemorative T-shirts shortly after the Lions took down Dumas in the state semifinals at Lamar last Saturday.
“Basketball around here, they’re pretty fired up year-round, so you can imagine. Just take it up a few notches,” Wimberley said. “They love their basketball here; they want the kids to succeed. They have always supported basketball here even through the thin years when there wasn’t a lot of winning, but that hasn’t been very many years at Manila.”
Manila rolled into the postseason as the regular-season and district tournament winner of the always-tough 3A-3. The Lions bounced back from a 49-47 regional semifinal loss to Newport by beating Rivercrest, which made a postseason run of its own after moving up freshmen from its junior high team, in the regional third-place game.
Rose Bud gave Manila a battle in the first round of the state tournament, but the Lions prevailed 63-58 as Brayden Nunnally scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Jaron Burrow added 16 points and Luke Kirk finished with 14.
Manila blew out Charleston in the quarterfinals, winning 73-56 as Nunnally and Burrow scored 23 points each to lead four players in double figures. The Lions trailed Dumas by a point after three quarters in the semifinals before winning 56-47, led by Burrow with 20 points, Nunnally with 18 and Rex Farmer with 14.
Wimberley said the Lions are a close-knit team with players who accept their roles.
“This has been the best group of kids as far as getting along. The ones who don’t play are just as tight with the studs,” he said. “They like to hang out with each other, they do a lot of stuff together. When we get on the floor in practice, you’ve got guys who know their roles and that’s the thing that I think has made the push after Christmas. Everybody started accepting what their role was.”
Nunnally, a versatile 6-5 senior, is the Lions’ leading scorer at 20.1 points per game and plays at the top of their 1-3-1 zone defense. Wimberley said Nunnally, who recently committed to play basketball at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., is shooting just under 60 percent on 2-point attempts and 37 percent outside the arc.
Burrow, a 6-3 guard who returned to Manila from Buffalo Island Central for his senior season, is one of the area’s top outside shooters. He is averaging 16.8 points while shooting 48 percent from the 3-point line.
Costner Smith, a 6-3 senior, is one of the keys to Manila’s defense with 63 charges taken. He also works the boards and sets screens to help the offense flow.
“He’s kind of made our 1-3-1 pretty good,” Wimberley said of Smith. “It was already pretty good and now people are scared to drive the middle because he’s standing there ready to get run over.”
Farmer, a 6-6 sophomore guard, shoots 33 percent from the 3-point line and adds even more length to the Lions’ zone defense. He was 5-for-5 from the field against Dumas and is starting to rebound well, Wimberley said, after hard work in the weight room.
Kirk, the team’s 6-1 junior point guard, had 17 assists and only one turnover in the first three rounds of the state tournament, Wimberley said. Luke Beach, a 6-1 senior guard, plays key minutes off the bench.
Manila suffered a 59-46 loss to Bergman when the teams met in December. The Panthers advanced through the state tournament’s early rounds with victories over Drew Central, Riverview and Rivercrest.
“They’re not scared to play, and they can flat-out play,” Wimberley said. “They can score the ball and they do a really good job with their man-to-man, and they’ll switch in and out of that into an unorthodox 1-3-1. They put their point guard in the middle, and he covers a lot of ground ... and they’ll press a little bit.”
Bergman’s losses have come against Farmington, Riverview, County Line, Prairie Grove and Valley Springs. The Panthers avenged their regular-season loss to Riverview with a victory in the state tournament.
The Lions will have the same opportunity against Bergman this evening.
“I think our kids are looking at this as a challenge after they beat us,” Wimberley said, “and hopefully they’ll use it the right way and we can give them one back maybe.”