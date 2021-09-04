LEPANTO — Manila gave first-year head coach Cain White his first victory with a dominant performance in Friday night’s 41-14 win over East Poinsett County.
The Lions (1-1) took control after the Warriors (0-2) scored first. Manila led 27-6 at halftime and added two more touchdowns in the second half.
Tanner Miller scored on a 2-yard run with 8:41 left in the first quarter and Kurt Overton followed with the first of his five extra points for a 7-6 lead.
Manila led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter. Dustin Clark scored on a 3-yard run with 4:16 left in the period and Eli Lackey added a 15-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Miller threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mason Mullen with 9:28 left in the second quarter.
Clark scored again on a 3-yard run at the 5:23 mark of the third quarter and Coby Taylor closed the Lions’ scoring on a 4-yard run with 4:50 left in the game.
Overton led Manila’s rushing attack with 125 yards on nine carries.
Linebacker Peyton McQueen led the Lions defensively with 12 tackles, three for lost yardage, and a sack. Brent Wilson had eight tackles and two sacks; Brian Neal II came up with seven tackles; and Brandon Parrish had a sack and a fumble recovery.