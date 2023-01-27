Local basketball slate includes Jonesboro-Central clash

JONESBORO — Tonight’s area high school basketball schedule features a contest between two of the top three boys’ teams in the Arkansas Sports Media overall rankings.
Third-ranked Jonesboro travels to top-ranked Little Rock Central to close the first half of the 12-game 6A-Central conference schedule. The Tigers and Hurricane are ranked first and second, respectively, in this week’s Class 6A rankings.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said the Tigers (20-3, 5-0 conference) are deep and similar to the Hurricane (19-3, 4-1 conference) as a guard-led team.
“They’re very similar to us. They have a lot of handlers, a lot of decision makers,” Swift said. “They have a four-star, five-star kid in Annor Boateng who can take over a game at any time. Playing at their place obviously presents another challenge.
“We have our work cut out for us, but I think it will be a fourth-quarter game. I think it will be a last two to three-minute game. We’ll have to make some plays on both ends of the court to get a W.”
Central has won 10 consecutive games since losing 72-54 to Chicago Simeon in the HoopHall South Invitational at Bentonville. Jonesboro has won four in a row since falling 53-43 to North Little Rock two weeks ago.
The Hurricane shot 48.8 percent from the field in Tuesday’s 62-45 victory at Conway, scoring 20 points in the paint and hitting 16 of 20 free throws.
“We really did a good job of attacking the paint,” Swift said. “That’s been our big emphasis, let’s move it until we get space to attack that paint and then play from there instead of just painting the edges of the 3-point line, moving it around the perimeter and hoping something opens up. That’s kind of the way we played against North Little Rock, or we just played one on one.
“We had a lot of paint touches the other night against Conway. We got to the free throw line 20 times, which that hasn’t happened much for us. That’s been good and we’ll have to continue that Friday.”
Valley View visits Marion for a girls-boys doubleheader, while Nettleton travels to Searcy as the 14-game 5A-East slate reaches the halfway point.
Nettleton (16-5, 5-1 conference) is second in the boys’ standings behind Marion, a game ahead of Searcy (13-7, 3-2) in the loss column. Searcy defeated Nettleton 54-47 in the finals of the Lyon College tournament last month in Batesville.
The Lady Raiders (16-3, 4-2 conference) are tied with Paragould for second in the 5A-East. This is their second meeting with Searcy, having defeated the Lady Lions 56-52 in double overtime at the Lyon College tournament.
Valley View (6-9, 3-3 conference) is fourth in the 5A-East boys’ standings, a game in front of Greene County Tech, Paragould and West Memphis. The Lady Blazers (7-10, 2-4) are tied with Searcy for sixth in the girls’ standings.
Brookland (17-5, 9-2 conference) visits Westside (7-12, 3-9 conference) this evening as the two 4A-3 boys’ teams meet for the third time this season. The Bearcats, who won each of the first two meetings by 35 points, are second in the league standings with five 4A-3 games left on their schedule.
In 2A-3 games involving Craighead County teams, Buffalo Island Central hosts Earle in a girls-boys doubleheader; Bay is scheduled to host East Poinsett County in a senior high doubleheader; and the Riverside boys travel to Cross County.