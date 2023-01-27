Local basketball slate includes Jonesboro-Central clash

Nettleton’s T.J. Brown (left) drives to the basket as Valley View’s Hudson Rogers defends during Tuesday’s game at Blazer Gym. Nettleton travels to Searcy while Valley View visits Marion as both teams continue 5A-East conference play tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Tonight’s area high school basketball schedule features a contest between two of the top three boys’ teams in the Arkansas Sports Media overall rankings.

Third-ranked Jonesboro travels to top-ranked Little Rock Central to close the first half of the 12-game 6A-Central conference schedule. The Tigers and Hurricane are ranked first and second, respectively, in this week’s Class 6A rankings.