JONESBORO — Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland all advanced Tuesday afternoon as high school state volleyball tournaments began around the state.
Jonesboro swept Sheridan 25-11, 25-8, 25-4 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Marion. The Lady Hurricane advances to play 5A-West champion Greenbrier in a rematch from last year’s quarterfinals. Mollie McCoy finished with six kills and three blocks for the Lady Hurricane (28-6). Ella Tagupa added four kills, four blocks and 18 assists; Jayden Hughes was 15-of-16 serving with four aces, four kills, four digs and two blocks; and Caroline Hughes added four kills and three blocks for Jonesboro.
Also for Jonesboro, Anna Parker added eight digs, four assists and two aces; Emmalee McLoy was 9-of-10 serving with 12 assists; Peyton Church was 9-of-10 serving; Rylee Waleszonia was 19-of-19 serving with three aces; and Saraya Hewitt had two blocks.
Valley View (32-3) had little trouble with its opener in the Class 4A state tournament in Springdale, defeating Pea Ridge 25-16, 25-10, 25-15. The Lady Blazers will play Southside today at noon.
Brookland swept Farmington 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 in the first round of the 4A tournament. The Lady Bearcats (24-10) will play Mena today at 4 p.m.
Hannah Bass was 14-of-14 serving with 12 kills, nine digs and two aces for the Lady Bearcats. Savannah Pope and Keeley Beary had eight kills each, with Beary adding five blocks and Pope 14 digs. Also for Brookland, Maddie Smith had seven kills; Rylee Walker contributed 16 digs and two aces; Chloe Rodriguez had 30 assists, four kills and four digs; and Lyndsey McCall had five digs.
Hoxie swept Bergman 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 in the Class 3A state tournament at Paris. The Lady Mustangs play defending state champion Hackett today at 4 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Maumelle Charter 25-13, 25-3, 25-20 in the Class 2A state tournament at Quitman. The Lady Falcons play Lavaca today at noon.
Dover defeated Harrisburg 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-22 in the 3A state tournament.
Other area teams played later Tuesday, including Westside and Wynne in Class 4A, Walnut Ridge in Class 3A, and Ridgefield Christian in Class 2A.