Local teams tune up with benefit games

JONESBORO — High school football and volleyball teams around the area are tuning up for the regular season with benefit games and jamborees this week.
Four of the five football teams in Craighead County are playing benefit games this week. Brookland was the first to take the field Tuesday night as the Bearcats hosted Corning in a benefit game.
Nettleton will host Osceola on Thursday in a benefit game. The junior high teams will start the scrimmage at 5:30 p.m., followed by the high school teams at approximately 7 p.m.
Valley View’s junior and senior teams are scheduled to scrimmage Pocahontas this week. The junior high scrimmage is scheduled Thursday at Valley View, while the senior high teams are set to play Friday night at Pocahontas.
Jonesboro will host former conference foe Mountain Home in a benefit game Friday at 7 p.m.
All five Craighead County teams are scheduled to open the season on Friday, Aug. 27, including three at home as Jonesboro plays Little Rock Catholic, Valley View takes on Southaven, Miss., and Westside battles Greene County Tech. Nettleton travels to Blytheville and Brookland visits Gosnell to open the season.
Two high school volleyball jamborees are scheduled for Thursday night, one at Brookland and one at Jonesboro.
The jamboree schedule Thursday at Brookland includes Marion-Brookland, 5:30 p.m.; Nettleton-Valley View, 6 p.m.; Brookland-Nettleton, 6:30 p.m.; Marion-Valley View, 7 p.m.; Marion-Nettleton, 7:30 p.m.; and Brookland-Valley View, 8 p.m.
Jonesboro, Westside, Paragould and Batesville will compete in a jamboree Thursday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Next week’s volleyball season openers include Brookland at Jonesboro on Monday; Valley View at Westside on Tuesday; and Nettleton at Searcy on Thursday, Aug. 26.