BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville, Paragould and Osceola all posted victories in senior boys’ basketball Thursday on the first day of the Chickasaw Classic.
Host Blytheville (4-1) pummeled Monticello 62-28. The teams were tied at 12 after the first quarter, but the Chickasaws outscored the Billies 17-2 in the second quarter for a 29-14 halftime lead and carried a 50-24 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points to lead Blytheville. Jeremiah Wells and Tyree Thurman added 10 and nine points, respectively.
Luke Jones scored 10 points for Monticello.
Paragould rolled to a 72-51 victory over Atkins.
Osceola routed Freedom Prep Academy of Memphis 68-38. Richard High scored 20 points to lead the Seminoles.
Jerry Long and Torian Bell both had a double-double for Osceola, as Long finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Bell scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Travis Cody added 10 points and four assists for Osceola.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE —Top-seeded Tuckerman earned a place in the girls’ championship game of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament by defeating Westside 55-33 in the semifinals Thursday night.
Tuckerman led 35-12 at halftime. Shanley Williams scored 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Kenzie Soden with 10 and Gracie Smith with eight.
Georgia Spinks scored 10 points for Westside, followed by Sloane Welch with 10 and Elizabeth Hufstedler with eight each.
In boys’ quarterfinal games Thursday, second-seeded Sloan-Hendrix defeated Corning 56-47 and third-seeded Westside beat Marmaduke 68-38.
Cade Grisham scored 18 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix (11-1) past Corning. Braden Cox added 17 points and Luke Murphy finished with 11 for the Greyhounds, who led 23-20 at halftime after a basket by Ethan Lee.
Roman Davis scored 13 points and Jayce Couch added nine for Corning.
Westside (5-0) opened a 39-18 halftime lead on its way to victory over Marmaduke.
Tanner Darr and Spencer Honeycutt scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Lukas Kaffka added eight points.
Chandler Harrelson scored nine points and Jason Mathis added eight for Marmaduke.
Searcy 65, Valley View 55SEARCY — Searcy erased an 11-point halftime deficit Thursday to defeat Valley View 65-55 in senior boys’ basketball at the Searcy Bank Classic.
Down 35-24 at intermission, the Lions (4-3) outscored the Blazers 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead. Cameron Hicks scored 17 points to lead Searcy.
Connor Tinsley scored 29 points to lead Valley View (1-3), including 19 in the first half. Caleb Allen added 10 points for the Blazers.
BIC 60, Riverside 56
LAKE CITY — Buffalo Island Central defeated Riverside 60-56 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Sophomore Hallee Wells scored 16 points to lead the Lady Mustangs. Lexi Riley followed with 13 points and Emily Stull chipped in with 10.
Sophomore Amber Courtney finished with 14 points for Riverside. Kalli Blocker and Mackenzie Thomas added 13 each.
Riverside (12-1) won the junior girls’ game 46-16, led by Malori Booth with 16 points and Ryley Eakins with 11.
Marked Tree 69, Bay 55
MARKED TREE — Four players scored in double figures Thursday night for Marked Tree as the Indians defeated Bay 69-55 in senior boys’ basketball.
Itavious Nesbitt scored 18 points to lead Marked Tree (3-1). Willie Marshall added 14 points, while Donny Childs and B.J. Marshall added 13 each.
Justin Brannen scored 23 points to lead Bay, followed by Seth Spencer with 12.
Piggott 50, Maynard 41
PIGGOTT — Three players scored in double figures Thursday night for Piggott as the Mohawks defeated Maynard 50-41 in senior boys’ basketball.
Brandon Palmer scored 18 points to lead the Mohawks (2-2). Shawn-Hudson Seegraves added 13 points and Austin Seal 11 for Piggott, which led 17-15 at halftime.
Drey Beasley scored 16 points and Corey Rose 11 for Maynard.
Piggott (3-1) won the junior boys’ game 32-26 as William Lucas scored 14 points.
GCT 52, WM East 29
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech routed West Memphis East 52-29 Thursday night in junior boys’ basketball.
GCT led 26-11 at halftime and 43-17 after the third quarter. Ripken Tucker scored 12 points, Parker Harris 11 and Jack Puckett nine to lead GCT.