Local youth track club set for Junior Olympics

JONESBORO — The Ralvis Raptors Track Club will be well represented when the AAU Junior Olympic Games begin this weekend in Humble, Texas.
Nine local youths who work out at the Ralvis Training Center in Jonesboro will compete in the national track and field meet, which begins Saturday and continues through Aug. 7. They earned the trip to Texas by placing in the top six of their respective events in the Region 16 qualifying meet last month.
Raptors coach David Rodely is eager to give his team’s young athletes an opportunity against elite competition.
“We’re excited about some of the seed marks we have. This is our first year, a first-year club, and we have nine kids who are going,” Rodely said. “A couple of our young throwers, they’re top 20 seeds. Eli Thornton, he’s a top 11 seed in the discus and Riley Speer is the No. 12 seed in the javelin.
“I think they’re going to have an opportunity to see what it looks like a national level, get more excited and that should motivate them to do even more. I’m excited for them. We have a bunch of good kids.”
Rodely, who founded the Ralvis training facility, was an All-American in the discus at Arkansas State in 1991 and was inducted into the ASU Hall of Honor in 2015. Two more athletes who competed for ASU’s track and field team, pole vaulter Lauren Beauchamp and throws specialist Cristian Ravar Ladislau, are also coaches.
One of the athletes’ parents persuaded Rodely, a six-time conference champion at ASU, to start a track team this summer.
“I had a parent who was kind of hammering me, ‘Hey man, would you start a track club, would you start a track club?’ I knew I didn’t have a lot of time, but I thought, ‘OK, I love it, it would be great if we could get some kids involved,’ and we said we would do it,” Rodely said.
“We put out a sign-up sheet and we were surprised at how many kids we had who signed up and wanted to participate in summer track. We put the AAU team together, the kids worked hard and put in extra time. We only have a few kids on the team who are high school athletes and we were able to collaborate with some of those high school coaches to get some things done, make some things happen, and it’s been good.”
Two athletes who will compete for the Raptors went to the Meet of Champions in May for their respective high schools.
Rylee Walker, who is entering the 10th grade at Brookland, won the Class 4A 800-meter run in a time of 2:28.82. Walker is seeded 34th in that event in the 15-16 age division after turning in a personal record 2:25 in the Region 16 meet, which also included athletes from Kansas, Oklahoma and part of Missouri in addition to Arkansas.
Rodely said Walker is part of a strong field in her age group for the 800, one that includes 23 athletes who have a time of 2:23 or better. The AAU Junior Olympics will draw athletes from 25 regions, meaning any given event could have dozens of competitors.
“This gives them exposure to athletes who are really good. Rylee is a good example,” Rodely said. “She came out of the ninth grade this year and she had some big personal bests to improve. She won the 4A state championship as a ninth-grader in the 800 meters, went on to the Meet of Champs and ran a little bit better, and then she PR’d again at our region meet to improve her personal best, but in her event, there are some studs in that event. The No. 1 girl out of Detroit, she would have placed top eight at the SEC meet and she’s in the 15-16 division.”
Elise Harris, who is entering her senior year at Jonesboro, was the Class 5A 200-meter champion in the spring. Harris will compete in the 17-18 division triple jump at the Junior Olympics. Kalayia Dixon, who is entering her junior year at Jonesboro, will also compete in the 17-18 division in the high jump.
Jonesboro junior Murray Cooper will jump in the 17-18 pole vault. Rodely said Cooper, who was second in the 5A-East pole vault in the spring, also trains at Bell Athletics in his event. Matt Cooper, who is entering his sophomore year at Jonesboro, will compete in the shot put and discus in the 15-16 age division.
Eli Thornton and Riley Speer, both going into the seventh grade at Valley View, will compete in multiple events.
Rodely said Thornton is the No. 11 seed in the discus, having thrown 80-8 in the region meet, and is No. 16 in the turbo javelin. He’s also set to compete in the shot put in the 12-year-old division. Speer is the No. 12 seed in the turbo javelin after a throw of 73-5 at regionals and she will also compete in the shot put.
Callahan Reeves, who is entering the eighth grade at Valley View, is the No. 18 seed in the discus and No. 20 in the javelin in the 13-year-old division, Rodely said. Tye Thornton, a fourth-grade student at Valley View, is scheduled to compete in both the shot put and turbo javelin in the 10-year-old division.
Rodely said the club had about 20 youths in its first year of competition.
“We’ve had a lot of interest,” he said. “We’ve got some kids who are not going to the national championship who are really good kids, talented and have an upside potential.”