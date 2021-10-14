Longtime rival next foe for surging Hurricane

JONESBORO — Most of the teams Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman describes as the Hurricane’s historic conference rivals vanished from their football schedule years ago.
Tonight’s opponent is the exception.
Jonesboro and West Memphis will play for the 64th time when the Blue Devils visit Cooksey-Johns Field this evening. West Memphis leads 33-28-2 in a series that dates to 1955, but Jonesboro romped to a 38-13 victory when the teams met last season.
Coleman, himself a Jonesboro graduate, said tonight’s contest is more than just another 6A-East game for the league-leading Hurricane.
“It’s the last historic rivalry that’s left from the days when the conference was a lot more local with Blytheville, Marianna, Helena, Forrest City, all those people,” Coleman said. “West Memphis is the one that remains. I think there’s a little bit more to it and we’re just so familiar with one another.”
The Hurricane and Blue Devils go to the same team camps in the summer, Coleman said, and have already played two junior varsity games this fall. Coleman also expressed admiration for West Memphis coach Robert Hooks and his assistants, describing them as “probably my favorite coaching staff” of any Jonesboro opponent.
“It’s an enjoyable rivalry, but you get out there on Friday night and it’s going to be throw the records out the window, let’s draw it up in the dirt and figure out a way to beat the brakes off of them,” Coleman said. “That’s when it gets real fun.”
While West Memphis (1-5, 0-3 conference) has lost five in a row, Jonesboro (4-2, 3-0) shares the 6A-East lead after beating its first three conference opponents by a combined 123-33.
After rallying to beat El Dorado 31-20 in the conference opener, the Hurricane surged past Sheridan and Pine Bluff in a couple of blowout victories. Jonesboro is ranked third in Class 6A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll, trailing only Lake Hamilton and Benton.
Coleman said Jonesboro has been able to resolve some of the third down issues that hindered the Hurricane against Class 7A foes Cabot and Conway, two of the top five teams overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
“I can remember at one point we were at 25 percent on third down conversions and giving up close to 40 percent,” Coleman said. “If you just look at last week, we were at 60 percent on third down conversions and we gave up one of eight. That is a big area that needed to be improved and has.”
Jonesboro blasted Pine Bluff 49-6 last week as senior quarterback Rykar Acebo threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and also ran for a touchdown.
Acebo was 22 of 31 passing for 326 yards against Pine Bluff. In Jonesboro’s three conference games, he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes (61-84) for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns, with no interceptions.
“Rykar has played lights out,” Coleman said. “He’s been under some pressure; right now we’re starting three sophomores on the offensive line and there’s going to be some things that happen, but he’s handled it well. He really made some nice throws on the run last week, twice to Tyrin Ruffin, one for a touchdown. I don’t know that he could play much better.”
Acebo has passed for 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season. Ruffin, Kavon Pointer and Jesse Washington have caught five touchdown passes each.
Jonesboro kept Pine Bluff’s offense out of the end zone last week, the Zebras scoring their only points on a kickoff return. Safety John Paul Pickens is Jonesboro’s leading tackler with 48 while linebacker Andre Reed is the team leader in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5).
While West Memphis has dropped five in a row, the Blue Devils pushed Sylvan Hills last week before falling 35-21. West Memphis led 21-14 in the second half before the Bears scored the final 21 points, including the game-clinching touchdown on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter.
A.J. Motley, a running back who takes direct snaps in some of West Memphis’ offensive packages, ran for 98 yards against Sylvan Hills.
“They’re improving,” Coleman said. “That goes to how good their coaching staff is. They’re trending upward.”
Jonesboro and West Memphis have met every year since 1966. While the Hurricane is moving to Class 7A next season, Coleman said West Memphis will be part of Jonesboro’s non-conference schedule along with Marion and Little Rock Catholic, if the Rockets move to 6A as anticipated.
West Memphis had won four consecutive games in the series before Jonesboro broke that streak last year. The teams have split their last 10 meetings.