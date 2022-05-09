BROOKLAND — Lonoke held off Valley View for a 12-7 victory Monday in the Class 4A East Region baseball tournament semifinals. The Blazers played Pulaski Robinson in the regional third-place game later Monday. Robinson lost 4-1 to Pulaski Academy in 10 innings in the second semifinal.
Lonoke took a 6-1 lead, but Valley View scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game 6-6. The Jackrabbits answered with four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. Preston Watlington was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Valley View. Watlington was the losing pitcher in relief, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Grayson Becker, Lawson Ward, Tyler Hoskins and Carter Saulsbury all had RBIs for Valley View. The Blazers, the 4A-3 conference champion, clinched a state tournament berth Saturday morning with a 5-4 victory over Stuttgart in eight innings.
Valley View was the lone 4A-3 team to reach the semifinals. Brookland suffered a 2-1 loss to Pulaski Academy on Saturday despite a strong pitching performance from Jack Henry Pettit, who gave up only two unearned runs and three hits while striking out 10 in a complete game. Dax Webb was 2-for-3 and scored the Bearcats’ only run on a wild pitch in the first inning.
In other games Saturday, Robinson defeated Pocahontas 12-7 and Lonoke shut out Highland 10-0.
Class 3A Region 2
WALNUT RIDGE – Defending state champion Harding Academy defeated Manila 6-0 Saturday in the Class 3A Region 2 baseball tournament championship game.
Manila reached the finals by beating Rose Bud 5-4, while Harding Academy shut out Pangburn 10-0.
Class 2A North Region
CARLISLE – Buffalo Island Central reached the championship game of the Class 2A North Region baseball tournament with Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Riverside.
The Mustangs played McCrory, an 8-4 semifinal winner over Rector, in the championship game Monday afternoon. Rector defeated Riverside 6-5 in the third-place game Monday.
In first-round games Friday, BIC defeated Des Arc 11-0, Riverside ousted Carlisle 5-1, Rector knocked off Hazen 8-2 and McCrory defeated Bay 2-1.
Riverside’s Easton Hatch pitched 5 2/3 innings in his team’s victory over Carlisle on Friday, striking out 14 batters while giving up five hits and one run. Hatch also doubled and scored a run for the Rebels.
Kaleb Tacker, Brayeson Timms and Madix Blake drove in runs for Riverside.