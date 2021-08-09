Love, Young connect with youth camp

JONESBORO — Former Nettleton basketball stars Mya Love and Dasia Young took time Friday and Saturday to pass along a few pointers and some inspiration to younger players.
Love and Young, who continued on to Division I basketball after starring for the Lady Raiders, held a youth camp at Raider Gym. They came up with the idea recently as a way to connect with kids at Nettleton.
“The message that we want to tell them is that we’ve literally been in their shoes. We’re all from Nettleton,” Young said. “You can definitely go big if you do the right things, if you put in the work. If you’re dedicated to it, it can happen for any one of them out there.”
Love and Young are enjoying a short break before diving back into Division I basketball at their respective universities.
For Young, a 5-foot-11 forward, the summer has been a time to acclimate to new surroundings in Salt Lake City. She transferred to Utah after two years at Tennessee-Martin, where she was first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference last season as a sophomore while averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
After having limited Division I options while in high school, Young drew widespread interest when her name went into NCAA transfer portal. Her phone buzzed constantly before she settled on the Utes of the Pac-12 conference.
“It was really tedious, really annoying,” Young said. “I didn’t really like the process, but I don’t think anybody likes the transfer process because you’re trying to pick the right place the second time and it’s kind of nerve-wracking. But I think I found the right place for me.”
Young, who scored a career-high 30 points against Eastern Illinois last season, looks forward to the competition of the Pac-12, which features defending national champion Stanford, and the chance to travel to the West Coast. She has also enjoyed her time in Salt Lake City.
“The city, the environment alone is beautiful. I’d never seen a mountain in my life,” she said. “You see mountains everywhere you look and the scenery is awesome. The facilities are probably the best facilities I’ve ever seen and played in, so that’s a treat within itself.”
Love, a 5-8 guard, started 16 of 21 games as a sophomore last season at Arkansas State. She shot 39.5 percent from the 3-point line while averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, with a career-high 21 points against Louisiana-Lafayette.
“I’ve just been trying to be more consistent,” Love said. “The more consistent I am, the more my confidence will grow.”
Love was one of six returnees on hand when the Red Wolves worked out during the first session of summer classes. The team took a break in July.
Team chemistry was good from the start of workouts at ASU in June, Love said.
“The summer is going well. We have a lot of new people, we have a lot of transfers, and it’s going good,” Love said. “We’re creating an environment and setting standards for the season.”
Love said the camp provided an opportunity to do something for the community.
“We thought of this and it went from there, like, ‘We could do something for the summer since we’re both back. Let’s go together and get the kids together,’” she said.