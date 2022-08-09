SANTIAGO, Dominican Republic — Sophomore forward Julian Lual’s free throw with 2.4 seconds remaining in Monday’s game lifted Arkansas State to an 87-86 victory over a Dominican Republic Select Team in men’s exhibition basketball.
Lual sank his second free throw after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, lifting the Red Wolves to victory in the second of three games during their trip to the Dominican Republic.
“Today’s game was much better than yesterday. Obviously, the outcome is what we wanted,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said in a video blog, referencing Sunday’s 96-78 loss to the Dominican Republic Senior National Team. “A close game, but that’s going to happen when you’re playing against guys who are really good and it’s a different game over here. A very physical game, but we were able to adjust to it a little better.”
Sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington was 5-of-12 from the 3-point line to score 19 points. Farrington also finished with seven assists and five rebounds.
Senior guard/forward Markise Davis added 18 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, helping the Red Wolves to a 47-35 rebounding advantage. Davis was 9-of-12 from the field.
Lual and graduate transfer forward Omar El-Sheikh added 14 points each for ASU, with El-Sheikh also grabbing eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Mak Manciel was 2-of-5 from the 3-point line in adding eight points, while freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. passed for four assists and came up with two steals.
ASU shot 43.4 percent from the field (33 of 76), including 27.3 percent (9 of-33) from the 3-point line. The Red Wolves finished with 19 assists and 17 turnovers.
“There’s a lot of stuff that we continue to need to work on, but very happy with our progress. Nineteen assists on 33 made baskets, much better than (Sunday),” Balado said. “We’ve got to take care of the turnovers, we got sped up sometimes, but defensively we did a better job.”
The Red Wolves outscored their hosts 13-5 in the last five minutes of the first quarter to take a 19-12 lead.
ASU led 42-34 at halftime and 70-60 at the end of the third quarter. The Red Wolves led 75-69 with five minutes remaining in the game.
“I want to thank the Dominican federation for allowing these pros to come out. Tonight, we played a Santiago select team, which is all the all-star pros from their pro league here in the city,” Balado said. “Great players, had a lot of experience. I really appreciate them taking their time to come play an exhibition game, especially when they just finished their season.”
ASU plays the third game of its trip today against the Dominican Republic’s U-22 team. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.