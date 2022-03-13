Magnolia edges Blytheville for 4A championship

HOT SPRINGS — The outcome of the final game in Arkansas' 2021-22 high school basketball season was in doubt until the final shot.
Blytheville's Elijah Donnerson took a pass just beyond midcourt in the final seconds of Saturday night's Class 4A boys' state championship game, dribbled a couple of times and fired a deep 3-pointer just out of a defender's reach. The ball bounced off the back of the rim just before the buzzer sounded, leaving Magnolia with a 59-56 victory.
The Chickasaws (28-7) were that close to forcing the unbeaten Panthers (29-0) to overtime before a sellout crowd of 6,500 at Bank OZK Arena.
While disappointed in Saturday's outcome, Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce expressed pride in the way his team played in the state tournament after a fourth-place finish in the East Region. The Chickasaws took down Watson Chapel, Farmington and Berryville before pushing the state's No. 1 team in Class 4A to the brink.
"These guys could have easily shut it down, but they dug in deep and in the state tournament they got back to playing Blytheville basketball, playing confidently, getting back to playing great team defense," Pierce said. "We were able to make a run and we earned our way here. Even though we got down, we hit back, and we had two chances at the end to tie the game. We didn't get them to fall and that's just basketball."
Magnolia led for just over 27 minutes yet could never quite shake Blytheville despite a 29-point performance from Arkansas signee Derrian Ford. Ford, who was named MVP, scored 18 points in the second half to help the Panthers survive.
Blytheville forward Rashaud Marshall, a 6-9 junior, scored 20 points despite facing a double team all night. Marshall also grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked two shots and committed only one foul while playing all 32 minutes.
"With the double teams, I've been going through that all my life," Marshall said. "It doesn't faze me really. I just keep my head on straight and keep on going."
Senior guard Camron Jones added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while junior forward TJ Jackson added eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Blytheville out-rebounded Magnolia 45-26, but the Chickasaws also had 13 turnovers to the Panthers' five.
Turnovers and free throws — the Panthers were 15-of-22 at the line, the Chickasaws 5-of-8 — jumped out at Pierce when he looked at the statistics, although he was quick to say he wasn't blaming the officials.
"When I looked at the stats, those are the first two things that popped, that we had 13 turnovers and they had five, and we didn't shoot a free throw until the second half and they shot 22 free throws," Pierce said. "Some of that, we shot 23 3s and that's probably about 10 more than we needed to shoot. There's some balance in there, but I thought there were a few times that the big fella probably should have been shooting some free throws and he didn't get to."
Blytheville opened the game on a 7-2 run, but Magnolia went on an 8-0 run near the end of the period to lead by eight points. Marshall sank a 3 at the first-quarter buzzer to cut the Panthers' lead to 20-15 after the first quarter.
Magnolia kept the lead throughout a low-scoring second quarter, taking a 27-23 edge at halftime. Ford scored 11 points in the third quarter, when the Panthers took their largest lead of the game at 43-33, but Shamar Marshall scored twice as the Chickasaws closed within 46-39 at the end of the period.
Blytheville scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, closing within 46-44 on Tyree Thurman's 3 with 5:19 remaining. Ford countered for Magnolia and the Panthers stretched their lead back to eight, 52-44, with 3:14 to go.
Rashaud Marshall converted a three-point play to start a Blytheville rally. After a Ford basket, Jackson scored inside, and the Chickasaws closed within 54-51 when Marshall converted a lob pass into a basket with 1:19 remaining.
The Chickasaws came up with a steal on their press, calling time with 1:07 to play. They worked the ball into the corner on their next possession, but Shamar Marshall's 3 missed and Magnolia rebounded.
"I don't know if that was exactly what we were trying to do, but he did get a really good look at it," Pierce said. "If he hits it, we're sitting up possibly really happy about the outcome of the game."
After Ford hit one of two foul shots, Rashaud Marshall scored again to bring Blytheville within 55-53. Down 56-53 after the Panthers made a free throw, the Chickasaws got the ball back with 29.8 seconds to play, but lost a turnover on a traveling violation.
Blytheville wasn't done, however. After Magnolia's Adrien Walker made one of two free throws, Jones drilled a 3 to bring the Chickasaws within 57-56 with eight seconds to go.
The Panthers' Devonta Walker was fouled and made both free throws with 6.4 seconds to play, setting up the final sequence.
Magnolia, which started four seniors, claimed its third state title in four seasons. Blytheville, meanwhile, has only two seniors on its roster.
"I was the only person wearing maroon and white tonight who had been to Hot Springs," said Pierce, who coached East Poinsett County to the 2A state final in 2016. "I thought these guys handled it tremendously, came out confidently and played.
"I think we all agree that we don't feel like we played our best game. They had something to do with that, of course, but nobody can question our heart or toughness. They laid it on the line."