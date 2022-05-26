Manchester steps down as coach

JONESBORO — Jason Manchester is ready to watch high school basketball from the bleachers instead of the bench.
Manchester stepped down last week after 20 seasons and 324 victories as the head boys’ basketball coach at Valley View. Also stepping down as tennis coach, Manchester will continue as dean of students at Valley View.
The past couple of years, Manchester said he has considered his status to be year-to-year as a coach.
“As we got close to summer, spending more time watching my son play, and he’s about to be a ninth-grader, was one of my main priorities. I’ve really enjoyed it,” Manchester said. “He’s been playing AAU this spring and I’ve enjoyed just sitting back and watching him, not having to coach him.
“Right now I could see where my energy going into the summer wasn’t as high as it always has been, so it was one of those things where I felt it was good timing to do it. I’ve been the dean of students at Valley View for a few years now along with coaching, and I feel like I need to spend more time, devoting myself to being a full-time dean.”
Manchester has coached in the Valley View School District for 22 years, 20 as head coach in boys’ basketball. He began his coaching career at Gosnell, where he spent two years as the junior high coach, before moving to Valley View.
The Blazers have played in a state or regional tournament in six of the past eight seasons. While this year’s team finished 11-12 overall, Valley View was second in the 4A-3 conference with a 10-4 league record and missed a state tournament trip when Forrest City rallied for a 64-62 victory in the first round of the Class 4A East Region tournament.
Manchester led the Blazers to three state tournament trips in four seasons of Class 5A basketball, which will be Valley View’s classification again this year. The 2017-18 squad won the 5A-East district tournament, upsetting Blytheville in overtime in the semifinals and nipping Nettleton 47-46 in the title game on Garrett Barley’s tip-in.
“That team overachieved,” Manchester said. “We weren’t expected to be there and we got hot in the district tournament, upset Nettleton in the finals without Reed Graddy, and made it to the state tournament.”
Led by Alexander Gorton and Adam Horn, Valley View won the 5A-East regular-season title in 2014-15. A 44-43 upset loss to Little Rock Fair in the state tournament at Paragould left the Blazers with a 26-2 record, the losses coming by a total of three points.
With Gorton and Horn leading Valley View again in 2016, the Blazers defeated Watson Chapel in the first round of the 5A state tournament at Hot Springs before losing to Little Rock Mills.
“I kept running into Little Rock Mills,” said Manchester, whose 2020 team also lost to the Comets in the 4A East Region first round. “That was kind of my nemesis, I guess.”
Manchester said the teams that featured Gorton and Horn were the most talented he coached.
“It was very fun to coach,” Manchester said. “They were basketball guys, that’s all they did, and they were very close. Looking back that was definitely the highlight of my career and all the teams I’ve enjoyed obviously, but that was definitely the most talented team.
“You start reminiscing as you get out and you remember a lot of teams. I look back on guys like Dustin Jones, Tony Brewster, Hunter Saffell, and I don’t want to start naming too many kids because I’ll miss some, but some of those teams overachieved.”
Between a couple of stints, Manchester said he also spent 14-15 years as Valley View’s tennis coach, helping the school win multiple team state championships.
Manchester graduated in 1993 from Clay County Central, where he played for Scott Bowlin, and played four seasons at Williams Baptist before going into the coaching. He did not relish the thought of coaching his son.
“It’s very difficult. A lot of people can do it, but I was almost dreading having to do it,” Manchester said. “We have what I feel like is a real good relationship and I could see where coaching him could hurt that relationship, and I wanted him to get an opportunity not to worry about the coach being his dad, to relax and play and have fun playing, not feeling any pressure about being the coach’s son.
“He’s a young man if he continues to work and get better, he’ll have a chance to be a pretty decent player when it’s said and done, but I wanted him to enjoy his own journey.”
Valley View is expected to fill the coaching position soon, with the summer camp schedule about to begin. The school is scheduled to host a team camp June 15.