MOUNTAIN VIEW — Manila punched its state tournament ticket twice in the Class 3A Region 2 basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Lions and Lady Lions earned berths in next week’s state tournament at Lamar with first-round regional victories over Tuckerman, winning the boys’ game 53-38 and the girls’ game 45-36.
Jaron Burrow scored 22 points and Brayden Nunnally added 12 as Manila (26-4) advanced in the boys’ bracket. The Lions will play Thursday’s Newport-Corning winner in the semifinals tonight at 8:30.
Tuckerman held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but Manila moved out in front 23-14 at halftime and still held a nine-point lead, 36-27, at the end of the third quarter.
Amare Neal led Tuckerman (18-16) with 15 points.
Manila (20-10) trailed 12-5 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime of its girls’ game with Tuckerman. The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Bulldogs 11-3 in the third quarter to take a 28-27 lead into the final period.
Madison Hitchcock scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Manila’s rally. Jenna LaRose added eight points for the Lady Lions, who limited Tuckerman to 12 points in the second half.
Kenzie Soden scored 14 points and Ansley Dawson added eight for Tuckerman (23-12).
Seeded fourth out of 3A-3, the Rivercrest boys also earned a state tournament trip with their 62-55 victory over Mountain View. The Colts will play Thursday’s Osceola-Melbourne winner tonight at 5:30.
Melbourne defeated Rivercrest 58-30 in a girls’ game Wednesday.
Class 4A East
CLINTON – Blytheville routed Lonoke 79-39 Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A East Region boys’ basketball tournament.
The Chickasaws (30-1) earned a berth in next week’s Class 4A state tournament on their home floor. They advance to play Thursday’s Pulaski Robinson-Forrest City winner tonight at 8:30 in the regional semifinals.
After leading 15-11 after the first quarter, Blytheville extended its lead to 44-19 at halftime. The Chickasaws carried a 70-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 23 points to lead Blytheville. KeSean Washington, Travis Anderson and Makai Handy added 12 points each.
Little Rock Christian beat Highland 81-37 in Wednesday’s other boys’ game.
In the girls’ division, Westside played Clinton close for three quarters before the Lady Yellowjackets pulled away in the final period to win 63-45.
Clinton (23-6) led 11-10 after the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 40-36 after the third quarter. Megan Hedger scored 27 points for Westside (14-12).
Southside advanced in the girls’ bracket with a 35-32 victory over Pulaski Academy.
Class 2A North
MONETTE – Riverside earned a state tournament berth with no issues Wednesday, routing Carlisle 76-21 in the first round of the Class 2A North Region girls’ basketball tournament.
The Lady Rebels (28-8) advance to play Thursday’s Rector-Barton winner in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.
Ali Towles scored 27 points to lead Riverside, followed by Carly Jo Womack with 11. The Lady Rebels led 26-12 after the first quarter, 49-16 at halftime and 69-21 after three quarters.
Des Arc won Wednesday’s second girls’ game, defeating Bay 57-42.
East Poinsett County and Earle won with ease in Wednesday’s boys’ games. EPC blasted Palestine-Wheatley 75-34, while Earle routed Marianna Lee 70-44.
EPC will play Thursday’s Bay-Carlisle game this evening at 5:30, while Earle takes on Thursday’s Rector-Barton winner at 8:30.
Class 2A Central
IMBODEN – Tournament host Sloan-Hendrix routed Conway St. Joseph 67-37 Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A Central Region boys’ basketball tournament.
The Greyhounds (32-3) earned a berth in next week’s state tournament at Rector. They advance to play Thursday’s England-Cedar Ridge winner this evening at 8:30 in the Central semifinals.
Harper Rorex hit seven 3-pointers to lead Sloan-Hendrix with 21 points. Braden Cox added 17 for the Greyhounds.
Sloan-Hendrix led 21-5 after the first quarter. Rorex sank six 3s in the second quarter, helping the Greyhounds build a 40-13 halftime advantage, and Sloan-Hendrix led 58-21 after the third quarter.
Bigelow won Wednesday’s first boys’ game, beating South Side Bee Branch 57-53. In the girls’ division, Conway Christian defeated South Side Bee Branch 66-41 and Mount Vernon-Enola eliminated Conway St. Joseph 78-46.
Class 1A Region 2
CALICO ROCK – Marked Tree marched past host Calico Rock 82-45 Wednesday in the Class 1A Region 2 boys’ basketball tournament.
The Indians (25-3) clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament at Ozark with the victory. Marked Tree plays Thursday’s Concord-Hillcrest winner in the regional semifinals today at 5:30 p.m.
Shirley defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 83-53 in Wednesday’s second boys’ game.
Mammoth Spring rolled past Concord 67-45 in the girls’ bracket. Brynn Washam scored 25 points for the Lady Bears (32-4), followed by Tay Davis with 13 and Sara Crowe with 12.
Norfork defeated Armorel 68-25 in another girls’ game Wednesday.