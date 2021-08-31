MANILA — Manila made its high school volleyball debut Monday night by defeating Cave City 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15.
Michelle Sandusky finished with 12 kills and three solo blocks for the Lady Lions. Emma Claire Jackson added six kills, nine digs and two blocks.
Also for Manila, Ryleigh Smith added five aces and seven digs; Emily Towery chipped in with four aces and five kills; Emily Pryor contributed 10 assists and eight digs; and Makayla Milligan had four kills and 13 assists;
Cave City won the junior high match 10-25, 25-20, 15-11. Madyson Deeds finished with six aces, four kills and five digs for Manila; Emma Kirk had five kills and five assists; and Molly Bunch contributed two aces.
Valley View 3, Highland 0
HIGHLAND — Valley View swept Highland 25-9, 25-7, 25-12 Monday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Hadden Lieblong finished with 12 kills, 12 assists and six digs for the Lady Blazers (7-1, 3-0 conference). Natalie Supine added eight kills, while Morghan Weaver and Alexandra Gibson had six each.
Also for Valley View, Alex Brown was 16-of-16 serving with five aces and 12 digs; Molly Findley was 12-of-12 with four aces and eight digs; Micah McMillan contributed 20 assists and five digs; Olivia Miles was 14-of-15 serving with three aces and 13 digs; and Tolly Fagan finished with five kills and seven digs.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-14.
Valley View also won the junior high match 25-16, 25-9; took the junior B game 25-10, and won the seventh-grade match 25-19, 25-20.
Westside 3, Forrest City 0
JONESBORO — Westside rolled past Forrest City 25-0, 25-3, 25-7 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Monday.
Sydney Pickering served 20 aces to lead the Lady Warriors (2-1, 2-1 conference). Georgia Spinks served 16 aces, while Abby Manley finished with 10 aces and four kills.
Baile Rogers served six aces; Ashley Kercheval added four kills; and Laynee Montgomery chipped in with three aces and three kills.
Mtn. Home 3, Nettleton 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home defeated Nettleton 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 in high school volleyball Monday.
Eden White finished with six kills and seven digs for Nettleton. Berkeley Landrum added five kills, while Mackenzie Williams contributed four kills.
Chloe Reed added 18 assists, while Carmen McShan and Kendall Prater chipped in with 17 and 10 digs, respectively. Keely Carter also had seven digs.
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0
POCAHONTAS — Brookland kept its 4A-Northeast record perfect Monday with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of Pocahontas.
Destiny Calderon finished with eight kills and Addy Vowell added seven for the Lady Bearcats (5-3, 3-0 conference).
Also for Brookland, Lyndsey McCall was 17-of-19 serving with three aces and five assists; Libbey Hammons was 11-of-13 with three aces and four digs; Chloe Rodriguez added 13 assists; Keeley Beary had two blocks; JayCee Burns came up with six digs; and Rylee Walker served two aces.
Carlie Jones had five assists, six digs and two blocks for Pocahontas. Jordyn Priest added eight digs and 7-of-8 serving.
Brookland (3-0, 3-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-8, 25-15. Evan Polsgrove led the way with six kills and five aces; Cassidy King also had six kills; Emery Booker contributed four kills; Caroline Canada served four aces; Macie Murray had nine assists; and Callie Curtis had three digs.
Brookland also won the senior B, junior B and seventh-grace contests.
Brookland split four matches Saturday in Little Rock at the Spikefest tournament. The Lady Bearcats lost 25-15, 25-20 to Paris in pool play before defeating Lonoke 25-12, 25-22 and Magnolia 25-9, 25-19. Fort Smith Northside defeated Brookland 25-20, 25-17 in the Gold Bracket.
For the day, Rodriguez was 16-20 serving with 4 aces, 2 blocks, 31 assists and 11 digs; Hammons was 20-of-24 serving with 5 aces and 8 digs; McCall was 29-of-33 serving with 9 aces and 13 assists; Walker was 25-of-27 serving with 4 aces, and 22 digs; Maddie Smith had 19 kills and 3 blocks; and Hannah Bass finished with 12 kills and 9 digs.
Trumann 3, Blytheville 0
TRUMANN — Trumann swept Blytheville 25-4, 25-19, 25-11 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Monday.
Kaydence Jones finished with five kills for the Lady Wildcats. Carlie Jo Hicks contributed 11 assists and Macey Powell served six aces.
GCT 2, Annie Camp 0
JONESBORO — Greene County Tech defeated Annie Camp 26-24, 25-18 Monday in junior high volleyball.
GCT also won the JV match 25-14, 25-13, while Annie Camp won the seventh-grade match 25-23, 25-22.