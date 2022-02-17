WALNUT RIDGE — Manila pulled away from Gosnell in the final period Wednesday for a 76-61 victory in the 3A-3 boys’ district tournament, earning a regional tournament berth and its 20th victory of the season.
The third-seeded Lions (20-8) moved on to play second-seeded Walnut Ridge in Thursday night’s 8:30 semifinal. The first semifinal Thursday matched top-seeded Osceola and fourth-seeded Rivercrest, a 68-65 winner over Corning on Wednesday.
In girls’ quarterfinals Wednesday, fourth-seeded Osceola defeated Walnut Ridge 37-20 and third-seeded Hoxie ousted Gosnell 39-24. Osceola and top-seeded Manila met in Thursday’s first semifinal, followed by second-seeded Corning and Hoxie.
Championship games in both divisions are this evening, starting with the girls’ contest at 6 p.m.
Brayden Nunnally scored 25 points to lead Manila, followed by Jake Baltimore with 17 points, Rex Farmer with 16 and Dax Davison with 13. The Lions led 22-14 after the first quarter, 40-32 at halftime and 53-48 after the third quarter.
Camron Williams scored 17 points, Taderian Partee 12, Daniel Sullivan 11 and Travis Reed 10 for Gosnell.
Carmelo Vasquez scored 27 points to lead Rivercrest past Corning. Braylon Diggs added 18 points, Clay Burks 10 and Lath Latham 10 for the Colts (16-9).
Clayton Vanpool finished with 20 points to lead Corning, with Jayce Couch and Eli Mason adding 13 each.
Jaecie Brown and Chloe Prater scored 11 points each in Hoxie’s quarterfinal victory over Gosnell in the girls’ tournament.