MANILA — Manila earned its second consecutive victory Friday night by defeating Marked Tree 22-8.
Dustin Clark led the Lions (2-1) with 134 yards on 12 carries. Tanner Miller was 4-of-6 passing for 81 yards.
Cornerback Billy Morris came up with two interceptions defensively. Clark also had an interception from his safety position, while middle linebacker Peyton McQueen made 14 tackles.
McQueen opened the scoring on a 2-yard run with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter. Kurt Overton followed with the extra point, giving Manila a 7-0 lead.
Marked Tree (1-1) scored with 2:19 remaining in the first quarter and added the two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.
Manila turned a fumble into points in the second quarter. Wide receiver Kolton Kisner caught a 23-yard pass from Miller before losing a fumble at the 1-yard line. Wide receiver Gabe Bennett recovered in the end zone for a touchdown with 8:01 left on the clock.
McQueen added the two-point conversion as Manila took a 15-8 halftime lead.
Miller scored the game’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter.