MANILA — One of Jaron Burrow’s goals going into his basketball career at Williams Baptist University is perfecting his shot.
This season’s statistics at Manila suggest Burrow is making plenty of progress toward that objective.
Burrow shot 45.7 percent from the 3-point line as a senior, helping the Lions win their first state championship since 1962. He finished his high school career, including two seasons at Buffalo Island Central and one at Manila, with 1,946 points.
“I just shoot a lot, practice it a lot. That’s about it,” Burrow said. “I’m in the gym every day, just shooting. I don’t really keep up with it, I just shoot a lot.”
Burrow, a 6-3 senior guard, signed with WBU on Friday during a ceremony in Manila’s auditorium.
Led by Class 3A state MVP Brayden Nunnally, who signed Wednesday with Bethel University, and Burrow, the Lions recorded a 31-5 record this season. Burrow averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Burrow connected on 100 3-point shots in 219 attempts. He shot 57.2 percent inside the 2-point line and connected on 82.7 percent of his free throws.
“We had some ups and downs,” Burrow said, “but then we got it and it just turned out really good.”
Burrow scored 79 points in Manila’s four state tournament victories, including 20 or more points in each of the last three games. He scored 20 points in the Lions’ 61-57 overtime victory over Bergman in the finals, including 18 after halftime.
An all-state tournament selection, Burrow has earned all-state honors twice and all-conference honors three times. He was also named Best Under The Sun last year.
Burrow said he’s ready to get started with WBU. He enjoyed his visit with WBU coach Josh Austin and appreciates the fact that the campus is close to home.
While Burrow said he hasn’t specifically discussed his role with Austin, he knows the Eagles will expect him to put up plenty of shots.
“I’m knowing I’m going to be shooting a lot,” he said. “I know that’s going to be one of my main roles, so I’m prepared for that.”
