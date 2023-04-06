MANILA — Brayden Nunnally’s hard work on the basketball court is paying off in many ways.

Nunnally concluded a banner four-year career at Manila by helping lead the Lions to the Class 3A state championship, the school’s first state title in boys’ basketball since 1962. He was selected as the state tournament MVP after Manila defeated Bergman in overtime in the championship game.

