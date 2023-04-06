MANILA — Brayden Nunnally’s hard work on the basketball court is paying off in many ways.
Nunnally concluded a banner four-year career at Manila by helping lead the Lions to the Class 3A state championship, the school’s first state title in boys’ basketball since 1962. He was selected as the state tournament MVP after Manila defeated Bergman in overtime in the championship game.
And on Wednesday, Nunnally achieved another goal when he signed to play basketball at Bethel (Tenn.) University.
“I’ve been working so hard for this moment,” Nunnally said after Wednesday’s ceremony. “Ever since I was a freshman, it’s what I wanted to do, play college basketball, and my senior year ended with a bang. We win state and then I get to sign to play college basketball. It’s a dream, really.”
Nunnally, a 6-foot-5 all-state guard who was moved up to the high school team when he was a freshman, was a part of teams that won 96 games over a four-year period at Manila. The Lions were 49-10 in conference play during his career, winning two regular-season titles and three district championships.
In state tournament victories over Rose Bud, Charleston, Dumas and Bergman, Nunnally scored 80 points. He scored 22 points against Bergman in the state final.
“I’d say the best part of my game right now is probably my mid-range,” he said, “but I’m trying to extend it to the 3-point line and I’m also really working on my ball-handling so I can become more of a two or three for them.”
Nunnally said he hasn’t talked with Bethel coach Jeff Britt much about his role with the Wildcats, but indicated that Britt expects him to earn minutes with next season’s team.
“I went on a visit and I saw their facilities, and they’re really good. They’re really competitive and I’m competitive,” said Nunnally, who has a 4.02 grade point average. “They like to work hard and I like to work hard. I’ve been working for a while, like Coach said up there (during the signing ceremony). I see a lot of opportunity in improving my game going there.”