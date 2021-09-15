Marion clips Jonesboro in 5A-East showdown

MARION — Marion defeated Jonesboro 25-17, 29-27, 25-22 Tuesday to claim the 5A-East conference lead in high school volleyball.
Maddie Johnson finished with nine kills and six blocks to lead Jonesboro (11-2, 4-1 conference). Saraya Hewitt added seven kills for the Lady Hurricane.
Ella Tagupa was 10-of-10 serving with five kills; Emmalee McLoy was 13-of-17 with two aces, eight digs and 21 assists; Peyton Church recorded 16 digs and three kills; Jayden Hughes came up with 14 digs; Anna Parker was 11-of-11 serving with 17 digs; and Darla Ethridge had five assists for Jonesboro.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-17.
Valley View 3, Blytheville 0BLYTHEVILLE — Valley View breezed past Blytheville 25-5, 25-8, 25-3 Tuesday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Natalie Supine finished with eight kills for the Lady Blazers (12-1, 7-0 conference). Hadden Lieblong served nine aces to go with three kills and six assists, while Morghan Weaver served seven aces.
Micah McMillan added three aces, four digs and seven assists; Tolly Fagan, Maddie Teat and Alexandra Gibson contributed three kills each; Alex Brown finished with three aces and six digs; Olivia Miles came up with six digs; and Piper Alpe served two aces for Valley View.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-5.
In the junior high match, Valley View won 25-1, 25-9. Hayden Gartman finished with five aces, four kills and four digs; Brennan Holland served four aces to go with six assists; Riley Owens had three kills; Annika Wilbanks finished with three kills and two blocks; and Kaylee Berry served two aces.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-0.
Paragould 3, Nettleton 1JONESBORO — Paragould bounced back from a third-set loss to defeat Nettleton 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21 in 5A-East volleyball Tuesday.
Eden White led Nettleton with 13 kills and 16 digs. Chloe Reed and Berkeley Landrum added seven kills each, with Reed also contributing 26 assists and 13 digs.
Antonisha Whitley and Mackenzie Williams added five and three kills, respectively, for Nettleton. Whitley also had two blocks.
Carmen McShan served three aces and came up with 15 digs for the Lady Raiders. Kendall Prater and Keely Carter added 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
Brookland 3, Forrest City 0FORREST CITY — Savannah Pope served 10 aces Tuesday as Brookland cruised to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-1 victory over Forrest City in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Charlie Stallings served nine aces for the Lady Bearcats (8-4, 6-1 conference). Hannah Bass recorded four kills and Libbey Hammons served five aces.
Kaylee Anderson was 16-of-16 serving with 12 aces as Brookland won the junior high match 25-6, 25-4. Emery Booker added seven aces for Brookland.
Trumann 3, Pocahontas 2TRUMANN — Trumann outlasted Pocahontas 25-21, 22-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-5 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Tuesday.
Kaydence Jones and Isabella Davis finished with 14 kills each to lead Trumann, with Jones adding eight blocks and Davis eight digs. Jayda Halfacre had a double-double of 12 kills and 16 digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Annaleigh Penter recorded 28 assists and 15 digs; Jaci Osment finished with 18 digs; and Lynlee Morgan served seven aces to go with three kills for Trumann.
Trumann won the junior high match 28-26, 25-23. Alexis Carter contributed four aces and four digs for Trumann; Dalaney Osment served three aces to go with four digs; and Devon Andrews added two aces, three kills and eight digs.
Westside 3, Wynne 0JONESBORO — Abby Manley led Westside with 18 kills, five digs and four blocks Tuesday as the Lady Warriors defeated Wynne 25-23, 25-16, 25-16 in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Laynee Montgomery had a double-double of 19 digs and 16 assists to go with four kills and two aces for the Lady Warriors (8-3, 6-1 conference). Lanie Welch added four kills and seven digs, while Jamisen Gauntt finished with four kills and three blocks.
Sydney Pickering came up with 15 digs; Georgia Spinks added nine assists and six digs; and Baile Rogers finished with 11 digs for Westside.
Hoxie 3, Pal.-Wheatley 0
HOXIE — Hoxie swept Palestine-Wheatley 25-12, 25-6, 25-17 Tuesday in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Ellery Gillham was 17-of-19 serving with three aces, seven kills, four blocks and four digs for Hoxie (5-0, 3-0 conference). Cara Forrester was 21-of-21 with four kills, nine assists and five digs.
Kailey Moody was 11-of-12 with two aces and 11 assists; Chloe Prater came up with two blocks; and Bailey Prater was 13-of-13 with three aces for the Lady Mustangs.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-23, 26-24.
Walnut Ridge 3, Harrisburg 1HARRISBURG — Chloe Davis led Walnut Ridge with 11 kills, 13 digs and seven aces Tuesday as the Lady Bobcats defeated Harrisburg 26-24, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20 in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Avery Anderson added six kills while Maddie Burris finished with seven aces and eight assists for the Lady Bobcats. Alli Bramlett, Hannah Hatfield and Melanie Jones all had three kills for Walnut Ridge.
Holly Berry came up with 21 digs; Emma Aaron served five aces; and Kinley Davis had 12 assists along with six digs.
Harrisburg won the senior B game 27-25 and the junior high match 25-20, 25-15. Harrisburg also took the junior B and seventh-grade contests.