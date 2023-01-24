Marshall escapes A-State with overtime surge

JONESBORO — While Saturday’s game gave Arkansas State no relief from what is now a seven-game losing streak, it did offer the Red Wolves some encouragement.
ASU took Marshall to overtime before falling 87-78 at First National Bank Arena. Taevion Kinsey, the Sun Belt Conference’s leading scorer, scored nine of his 23 points in overtime to help the Thundering Herd fight off the upset-minded Red Wolves.
Coach Mike Balado said the Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) did just about everything he could have hoped against the Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt).
“I’m really proud of my team and the way they came out for 40 minutes, being shorthanded,” Balado said. “We had eight scholarship players available and the way they played, they played their hearts out. We look at the losing streak, but what we have to pay attention to is the belief that they can still come in and work and get better. That’s all we can do right now.”
ASU scored the last four points in regulation to tie the game at 71.
Markise Davis scored in the lane with 10 seconds remaining and, after a steal by Julian Lual near midcourt, Caleb Fields drove for a game-tying layup with three seconds to play. A deep heave by Marshall’s Kamdyn Curfman fell short at the buzzer, sending ASU to overtime for the first time this season.
“I said in the huddle in overtime that whoever will score first and get that momentum going early, that’s who wins,” Fields said. “We just have to work on getting those stops, contesting shots. Kinsey hit a couple tough shots, but they went in. You have to make them miss.”
Marshall scored the first 13 points of overtime for its largest lead of the game, starting with Andrew Taylor’s 3-pointer 16 seconds into the period.
Kinsey, a 6-5 guard who has scored 2,380 points in four-plus seasons at Marshall, took over from there. He was 4-for-4 from the field in overtime, including a mid-range jumper that was closely contested by Lual.
“When he gets to a spot and rises up like that, I don’t care how good you are unless you’re 6-8 and can jump as high as he can,” Balado said of Kinsey, who averages 21.2 points per game. “I think that’s the difference. They had a legitimate pro who’s in the running for conference player of the year and he made plays. Hats off to him, he’s a great player.”
Kinsey played four scoreless minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls, but the Herd still held a 31-23 advantage at halftime. Taylor, the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer at 19.3 points per game, scored 14 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 27.
Kurfman added 16 points for Marshall, pushing his Sun Belt-best 3-point total to 72 by making 4-of-8 beyond the arc. The Herd shot 48.4 percent from the field overall, including 8-of-15 from the 3-point line.
Marshall leads the Sun Belt and ranks among the top 10 nationally in assists and offensive rebounds per game, but the Herd fell short of its averages in those categories Saturday. ASU held Marshall to seven offensive rebounds, roughly half of its average, and the Herd had only 11 assists, more than seven shy of its average.
“Our game plan was taking away assists and offensive second-chance points,” Balado said. “We were able to do that and that’s why we were able to play an extra five minutes. We couldn’t get over the hump.”
ASU out-rebounded Marshall 44-31 overall, led by Omar El-Sheikh’s 15 boards. The Red Wolves had 16 offensive rebounds, but they also had 17 turnovers.
Avery Felts was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line to lead the Red Wolves in scoring with a career-high 18 points. Fields, who played more than 41 minutes, finished with 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.
Markise Davis scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Malcolm Farrington was 4-of-9 from the 3-point line for 12 points. ASU shot 42.6 percent from the field overall, including 10-of-28 from the 3-point line.
ASU played without guard Terrance Ford Jr. Balado said Ford has a bone bruise and also an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Felts and Farrington sparked ASU’s second-half rally by hitting three 3s each. Marshall led by 10, 50-40, before the Red Wolves drilled five 3s in a run that brought them within 58-57 with 6:37 remaining. Taylor answered for Marshall and the Herd led by as many as seven points down the stretch.
Marshall and Southern Miss are tied for the conference lead. At No. 67, the Herd is the highest-ranked Sun Belt team in the NCAA’s NET rankings.
“I think Fields said it in the locker room – if we can bring it like that every day or every game, we’ll have a chance to win every single game,” Felts said. “If we can do it against those guys, we can do it against anybody. We just have to keep going to work, keep grinding and just getting better every day.”
ASU is on the road this week, visiting Southern Miss on Thursday and Appalachian State on Saturday. The next home game for the Red Wolves is Feb. 2 against South Alabama.