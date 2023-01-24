Marshall escapes A-State with overtime surge

Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields passes over Marshall’s Jacob Conner (4) during the second half of Saturday’s game. Fields finished with 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in the Red Wolves’ 87-78 overtime loss to the Thundering Herd.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While Saturday’s game gave Arkansas State no relief from what is now a seven-game losing streak, it did offer the Red Wolves some encouragement.

ASU took Marshall to overtime before falling 87-78 at First National Bank Arena. Taevion Kinsey, the Sun Belt Conference’s leading scorer, scored nine of his 23 points in overtime to help the Thundering Herd fight off the upset-minded Red Wolves.

