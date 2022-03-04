MAGNOLIA — Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points Thursday night to lead Blytheville to a 50-39 victory over Watson Chapel in the first round of the Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament.
Tyree Jackson added 11 points and Elijah Donnerson seven for the Chickasaws (26-6). Blytheville advances to play North Region champion Farmington (30-1) in the quarterfinals Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Blytheville led 18-12 at halftime after outscoring Watson Chapel 11-6 in the second quarter. The Chickasaws led the Wildcats 29-22 after three quarters.
Wynne played Harrison in a girls’ quarterfinal game Friday. Highland has a bye into Sunday’s girls’ quarterfinal round.
Class 2A
JUNCTION CITY — Marmaduke marched into the Class 2A girls’ state basketball quarterfinals Friday afternoon with a 57-20 rout of Yellville-Summit in the first round.
The Lady Greyhounds (39-3) took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Panthers 17-3 for a 29-12 halftime lead. Marmaduke extended its lead to 44-18 at the end of the fourth quarter and put the mercy rule into effect in the fourth.
Marmaduke moves into Sunday night’s 7 o’clock contest, where the Lady Greyhounds will play Lafayette County or Salem.
Two more area girls’ teams took the court in first-round games later Friday as Riverside played Cotter, while Rector faced Flippin.
Buffalo Island Central played Acorn in the late boys’ game Friday night. West Region champion Eureka Springs defeated Rector 59-47 in the first round of the boys’ tournament Thursday night.
Class 1A
MORRILTON — Marked Tree routed Western Grove 71-48 Thursday in the first round of the Class 1A boys’ state basketball tournament.
The Indians (27-1) will play in the quarterfinals Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against Mineral Springs or Guy-Perkins.
Mammoth Spring (30-7) crushed County Line 68-24 in the girls’ division. The Lady Bears will play Bradley or Wonderview on Sunday.