PIGGOTT — Marked Tree scored in all three phases of the game Friday night to defeat Piggott 44-24 in high school football.
Willie Marshall led the Indians offensively with 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Marked Tree (2-1) opened the scoring on Marshall’s 40-yard run and Aidan McGuire’s two-point conversion pass to B.J. Marshall with 10:06 left in the opening quarter. The Indians’ lead grew to 14-0 on Marshall’s 12-yard run with 2:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Joe Carpenter scored for Piggott (0-3) to finish a 26-yard hook-and-ladder play. The Mohawks added the two-point conversion.
Willie Marshall’s 3-yard touchdown run with six seconds left in the first quarter gave Marked Tree a 20-8 lead.
Ethan Ralph scored on a 1-yard run and the Mohawks added the two-point conversion to close within 20-16 with 7:44 left in the second quarter, but Willie Marshall returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
Marked Tree’s Jayden Neal returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown with 7:10 left in the second quarter as Marked Tree took a 34-16 halftime lead.
The Indians extended their lead to 26 points as McGuire threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to B.J. Marshall and connected with Cameron Marshall on the two-point conversion pass.
Piggott scored and added the two-point conversion later in the third quarter to close within 42-24. The Indians added a safety late in the game when a Piggott snap went into the end zone.
McGuire added 56 yards on 12 carries and Jayvion Tribble had 30 yards on six attempts for Marked Tree. McGuire also passed for 40 yards.