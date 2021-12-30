Marshall sinks six 3s as Marked Tree rolls

JONESBORO — Marked Tree sophomore Cameron Marshall made quite an impact on his first Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament championship game.
Marshall drilled six 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, and scored 25 points as the top-seeded Indians defeated sixth-seeded Bay 80-57 in the boys' Division I championship game Wednesday evening.
With Marshall hitting from the outside, the Indians (13-1) forced the Yellowjackets (8-14) to extend their defense, creating opportunities for Itavious Nesbitt, B.J. Marshall and others on the interior.
"My gosh, he lit it up," Marked Tree coach Barbara Wilburn said. "I know he's capable of doing it and this is the great time to display it. I'm very proud of him, the way he shot the ball tonight."
Cameron Marshall hit twice beyond the 3-point arc while scoring eight of Marked Tree's first 10 points. He closed the opening period with another 3 that gave the Indians a 22-10 lead going to the second quarter.
Other Indians took on key roles as Marked Tree led 33-19 at halftime and 57-38 after the third quarter. Nesbitt and B.J. Marshall controlled the paint, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Marked Tree pushed its lead into double digits for good with an 11-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. Bay pulled within 48-36 late in the third quarter on a 9-2 run, but the Indians finished the period on a 9-2 run of their own.
"We came out with a game plan that didn't work at first. I take full blame on that. It wasn't what we should have done," Bay coach Brad Brannen said. "I think we should have played a little bit more with them, like we did the first time around. I was thinking out here, they wouldn't shoot it as well, but they did. Give them credit, they knocked down shots. That was the difference.
"If they don't hit those 3s early, I think it's a closer game, but that made us come out and guard them and it opened up a lot for them."
Sophomore guard Justin Brannen powered Bay, hitting four 3s while scoring 25 points. Drew Long added nine points and Tyler Fraley eight for the Yellowjackets.
While the Indians have now won 13 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Trumann, Wilburn wasn't especially pleased with her team's performance in its second meeting with the Yellowjackets. Marked Tree defeated Bay 69-55 earlier this month.
"I don't think we played as well as we could," Wilburn said. "You know how you play a team early, you beat them and you just expect to walk out there and play them? That's what we did today. We have to get a lot better down the road, a lot better.
All-NEA team
Boys' Division I
B.J. Marshall and Itavious Nesbitt, Marked Tree; Justin Brannen, Evan Stotts and Tyler Fraley, Bay; Michael Deckelman and Brylan Honeycutt, Harrisburg; Hunter Tuberville and Jason Mathis, Marmaduke; Noah Stracener, Ridgefield Christian; Harrison McAnally and Easton Hatch, Riverside; Jayce Fondren, Armorel; Jesse Beliew, Crowley's Ridge Academy; Omar McCuiston, East Poinsett County.
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: Harrisburg.