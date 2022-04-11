JONESBORO — Valley View High School senior swimmer Libby Pollock signed a letter of intent Monday to compete for Maryville University next year.
Pollock said she based her decision to attend Maryville, which is located in St. Louis, on academics, but added that the university also has a good environment in its swimming and driving program.
"It was a struggle making my college decision, but now I really know where I want to continue my studies and my athletics. What really fueled my decision was academics," Pollock said. "I really think their academics will benefit me in the future. I'm planning on being a pharmacist and they have an early acceptance program. I'm definitely going to go through that program."
Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said Pollock has been like an assistant coach.
"She knows the ins and outs of swimming. She's really, really good," said Cockrell, who is also the school's head football coach. "She's been that way ever since I took over the job. If there's something I don't know, she'll be able to tell me, just super mature, beyond her years. She could have gone anywhere she wanted as far as a college, super smart.
"She's very down to earth, can get everybody going in the right direction, will do anything you ask her to do. She's been like an assistant coach to me, helped me kind of find my way through the swim world. It's been really good to have her around."
Pollock said Valley View has helped her academically. Many of her teammates with the Jets Aquatic Club are also Valley View students, she said, and they push each other to succeed in and out of the pool.
Pollock teamed up with Daya Tucker, Madison Fischer and Morgan Rothwell to win the 200-yard medley relay at the Class 4A-1A state swim meet earlier this year in Texarkana. The same quartet also finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
"I definitely am a distance swimmer," Pollock said. "I think that's what I'm going to continue to do. I want to specialize in that in college."