McCarn leads Melbourne in rout of Nettleton

JONESBORO — The final girls' game of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament seemed more likely to produce a close finish than a running clock under the sportsmanship rule.
Top-seeded Melbourne and second-seeded Nettleton played a close game last month, the Lady Bearkatz winning by five points, and both entered the Division II championship game with impressive records. Yet Wednesday's rematch turned into a blowout in the first half as Melbourne rolled to a 72-39 victory.
Senior star Kenley McCarn scored 26 points as Melbourne (13-0) extended its winning streak to 44 games. A Tennessee-Martin signee, McCarn scored 21 points in the first half to help her team open a 36-17 lead.
Oddly enough, Nettleton (12-3) scored the game's first seven points.
"We came out a little slow to begin with, just a little bright-eyed, but it's just unbelievable how we played on offense," Melbourne coach Eric Teague said. "I mean, we shot the ball unbelievable and Nettleton is so much better than that, and they didn't shoot it well. That's just what can happen with two good teams out on the floor."
No opponent had even scored 60 points this season against Nettleton, but Melbourne had that many by the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Bearkatz scored the last seven points of the third period to take a 61-31 lead and guarantee the clock would run throughout the final period.
"They took us to the woodshed," Nettleton coach Jason Smith said. "I thought we couldn't have come out with a better start, but they kind of caught fire the last couple minutes of the first quarter and just took it to us in the second quarter, and we were never able to recover. At halftime we talked about trying to cut it in half, try to get it to 10, and we got some baskets. We couldn't figure out a way to stop them all night long."
Momentum left the Lady Raiders when McCarn and Lanie Cornelius hit 3s in the final 62 seconds of the first quarter, giving Melbourne a 15-13 lead.
The Lady Bearkatz' run reached 14-0 as they scored the first eight points of the second quarter, five coming from McCarn. Then Melbourne hit Nettleton with a 10-0 run that included consecutive McCarn 3s from the corner as the lead grew to 33-15 with 2:49 left in the half.
At halftime McCarn, a 5-11 forward, had 21 points to the Lady Raiders' 17.
"She's got a next gear that a lot of people don't have and she knows when it's her time to turn it on," Teague said. "She's a real unselfish player, she's passing and dishing to her teammates, but if we get a little lull going, she just cranks up the juice."
Melbourne scored 25 points in the third quarter. Kaylee Love scored seven of her 16 in the third period, while Kaitlyn McCarn had all nine of her points in the quarter.
Briley Pena scored 15 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead Nettleton. McKenzie Williams added eight points.
"I'm sorry we didn't give them a better game. I would have been really, really surprised if someone had told me this would have happened either way," Smith said. "We have to fix some things, we've got to clean some things up heading into league play, but goodness gracious, hats off to Melbourne. Great team, great players, great coach. They've got it going on up there."
All-NEA
Girls' Division II
Kenley McCarn, Kaylee Love and Kaitlyn McCarn, Melbourne; Briley Pena, Diamond Kimble and D'Maria Daniels, Nettleton; Emma Bates and Kylie Stokes, Greene County Tech; Heidi Robinson and Bean Hoffman, Marmaduke; Katie Clark and Kenadi Gardner, Tuckerman; Chelsea Hamilton, Salem; Stella Parker, Brookland; Jaecie Brown, Hoxie.
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: Tuckerman.